Arteta betters Arsene Wenger’s win tally after Watford win

Mikel Arteta has bettered Arsene Wenger’s win record after 100 games as the manager of Arsenal.

When Arsenal made the rookie Spaniard their manager in 2019, several fans and pundits thought they were making a wrong decision.

The former Man City assistant manager also struggled to get the team performing to a high standard after a fine start to his managerial reign, where he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The Gunners continued to support the Spaniard and has splashed the cash on the likes of Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Ben White in the last two summer transfer windows.

Arteta is beginning to show why he is the right man for the job and Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford was his 100th game in charge of the club.

The Sun reports the 39-year-old has 54 wins in those games and it is better than the record of Wenger after 100 games.

The Frenchman had just 51 wins in his opening 100 games for the Gunners.

Arteta looks set to remain at the helm at Arsenal for a very long time and that means he may yet break more Wenger records, hopefully, including the number of trophies the Frenchman won at the club.