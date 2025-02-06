Arteta blames hectic schedule for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta has appeared to blame Arsenal’s hectic schedule for their loss to Newcastle United last night, claiming his players were tired.

At the start of this season, the Gunners were competing for four trophies and have only just been eliminated from all domestic cup competitions. This has meant they are constantly playing games, with some weeks seeing them in action up to three times.

The strain of such a demanding schedule has not been easy for Arsenal to handle. Several key players have been sidelined with injuries as the season has progressed, and fatigue has started to take its toll.

At the weekend, Arsenal secured a massive 5-1 victory over Manchester City, a result that was expected to give them a significant boost ahead of their match against Newcastle United. However, the energy from that win never seemed to carry over, and Arteta seems to suggest that it was the sheer number of matches played that contributed to their poor performance.

After the fixture, Arteta was asked if the hectic schedule had played a role in their disappointing display. He responded via Arsenal Media:

“I wouldn’t like [to say that]. Especially when we lose a game, physically we were tired and you know we played so many games, we played so many games every three days, and we knew that this was going to be a really high-intensity one. I think emotionally as well, it was a very different game that we needed to get there to believe right until the end that we could do it, and before that the game got away from us.”

While Arteta’s comments reflect the challenges faced by his team, it’s important to note that Arsenal are not the only club with a hectic schedule. Every top club in Europe faces similar demands, and the idea of fatigue should not serve as an excuse for poor performances. For a team with aspirations of winning major trophies, there is an expectation to manage these challenges and maintain a high level of performance throughout the season.