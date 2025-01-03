Arteta brands summer signing a ‘leader’ and assures more is to come

Despite this, Arsenal knew they were securing one of Europe’s finest midfielders when they signed him from Real Sociedad, where he had been one of the standout performers in the previous season. Now, the Gunners are beginning to reap the rewards of Merino’s inclusion in their squad, and this season promises to be a pivotal one for both the player and the team.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who boasts one of the most talented squads in the Premier League, has been particularly impressed by Merino’s contributions so far. The midfielder’s growing influence on the pitch, coupled with his adjustment to new teammates, suggests that his impact could be even greater during the second half of the season.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta expressed his confidence in Merino’s potential, saying:

“He had an injury and another little niggle, and he had no pre-season because he played for Spain as well, and it took him just a while to start to get set. But now you can see the impact he has in the team, his intelligence and the goal threat that he offers to the team. Then, more and more will come because he’s a natural leader as well. As he grows in the role, I think we’ll see much more from him.”

Merino’s intelligence, versatility, and leadership qualities have already made him a key player for Arsenal. If his current trajectory continues, he has the potential to cement his status as a fan favourite at the Emirates, possibly becoming an idol for future generations of supporters.