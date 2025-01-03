Mikel Merino of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco
Arsenal News Latest News

Arteta brands summer signing a ‘leader’ and assures more is to come

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Mikel Merino has been steadily improving with each passing game since his summer move to Arsenal, and the Spaniard has quickly become a valued addition to the Gunners’ squad. Joining the club after an extended break due to his involvement in Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign, Merino did not have the benefit of a full pre-season, which initially delayed his integration into the team.

Despite this, Arsenal knew they were securing one of Europe’s finest midfielders when they signed him from Real Sociedad, where he had been one of the standout performers in the previous season. Now, the Gunners are beginning to reap the rewards of Merino’s inclusion in their squad, and this season promises to be a pivotal one for both the player and the team.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who boasts one of the most talented squads in the Premier League, has been particularly impressed by Merino’s contributions so far. The midfielder’s growing influence on the pitch, coupled with his adjustment to new teammates, suggests that his impact could be even greater during the second half of the season.

Mikel Merino of Arsenal
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta expressed his confidence in Merino’s potential, saying:
“He had an injury and another little niggle, and he had no pre-season because he played for Spain as well, and it took him just a while to start to get set. But now you can see the impact he has in the team, his intelligence and the goal threat that he offers to the team. Then, more and more will come because he’s a natural leader as well. As he grows in the role, I think we’ll see much more from him.”

Merino’s intelligence, versatility, and leadership qualities have already made him a key player for Arsenal. If his current trajectory continues, he has the potential to cement his status as a fan favourite at the Emirates, possibly becoming an idol for future generations of supporters.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Ferguson
Arsenal reignites their interest in Brighton star and could sign him this month
Arsenal Midfielder Kathrine Kuhl Could Make Permanent Move to Everton Women
Tierney
Club begins talks to sign Arsenal star who wants the move
Posted by

Tags Mikel Merino

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Sorry, but this article makes him seem way better that what he actually is.

    I will support him well he is here, but I wish for him to be gone from Arsenal the sinner the better.

    Reply

  2. He will be gone by the end of next season ,no where he starts in an Arsenal strongest 11 .
    Very underwhelming player for us so far ….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors