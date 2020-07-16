Arteta brings ‘light’ to Arsenal but squad ‘needs £100M or £150M’ investement

Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has claimed that the club need £100 Million or £150 Million invested in it, with manager Mikel Arteta being forced to play a number of players who ‘he doesn’t really want’.

The Gunners won against Liverpool in midweek to cling to hopes of qualifying for Europe for next season, but the win wasn’t pretty, and Groves described it as ‘survival football’.

He insists that while the Spanish coach clearly has a plan, the club needs to strengthen in various positions.

“Arsenal need money spent in different areas, especially at centre-half and in central midfield,” Groves told Talksport.

“I can see what Arteta is trying to do, I can see there’s a plan, but at the moment he’s dealing with six, seven, eight players he knows he doesn’t really want, but, he’s got to keep using them and be cute.

“We’ve got a lot of young players coming in, which is good, but watching the game against Liverpool it was survival football, let’s be honest. There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but the finances, that squad probably needs £100m or £150m spent on it.”

It’s hard to disagree that our club needs vast investment to return to the fore, especially with our rivals all expected to add to their already-superior squads in the coming window.

Looking at Chelsea’s signings already givens me a sour taste in my mouth, realising the amount of quality added at not-so expensive transfer fees.

Will Arsenal get the backing from the board to make such changes? Would Ziyech or Werner have made a big difference to our first-team?

Patrick