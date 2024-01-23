Arteta calls on Arsenal fans “to make sure our players feel trusted” for the title race ahead

As Gooners, we expect Mikel Arteta to have some expectations of his Arsenal players, which is that they give their all on the pitch and gift him win after win.

As a Gooner, we don’t expect Arteta and the boys to make any demands, it should be the other way around. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta has hinted that if his team is strong enough to challenge for the title, he expects two things from us Arsenal fans. He asks us to trust him and the boys, to believe that the team is strong enough to compete in the league, and not to believe that they are doomed without any winter transfer windows (because there is a chance no signings will be completed).

Aside from that, he wants us to show love to the team since it would boost their confidence and prevent them from doubting themselves. With them, the Spaniard is confident in what his “strong team” can do, as he indicated.

When asked if we can still challenge for the title, Arteta said: “We will try our best. We need to make sure our players feel trusted and have the confidence. If they are doubting, that is not helpful. We love the players we have,”

In the end, as Gooners, we have no choice but to support the squad in good or bad times.

We may believe that we can only expect them to win week after week. However, we also have a role to play in leading this Arsenal team to victory. We’ve got to stop the “We want this player to join” noise and be like, “We are strong; we can win this thing.”

With only the Premier League and the Champions League to focus on and no FA Cup or Carabao stress, the fixtures should be manageable with the players we already have, shouldn’t they?

Sam P

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace thanks to our Brilliant Brazilians

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…