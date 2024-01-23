Arteta calls on Arsenal fans “to make sure our players feel trusted” for the title race ahead

As Gooners, we expect Mikel Arteta to have some expectations of his Arsenal players, which is that they give their all on the pitch and gift him win after win.
As a Gooner, we don’t expect Arteta and the boys to make any demands, it should be the other way around. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta has hinted that if his team is strong enough to challenge for the title, he expects two things from us Arsenal fans. He asks us to trust him and the boys, to believe that the team is strong enough to compete in the league, and not to believe that they are doomed without any winter transfer windows (because there is a chance no signings will be completed).
Aside from that, he wants us to show love to the team since it would boost their confidence and prevent them from doubting themselves. With them, the Spaniard is confident in what his “strong team” can do, as he indicated.
When asked if we can still challenge for the title, Arteta said: “We will try our best. We need to make sure our players feel trusted and have the confidence. If they are doubting, that is not helpful. We love the players we have,”
In the end, as Gooners, we have no choice but to support the squad in good or bad times.
We may believe that we can only expect them to win week after week. However, we also have a role to play in leading this Arsenal team to victory. We’ve got to stop the “We want this player to join” noise and be like, “We are strong; we can win this thing.”
With only the Premier League and the Champions League to focus on and no FA Cup or Carabao stress, the fixtures should be manageable with the players we already have, shouldn’t they?
Glass house over here from the 1 that doesn’t trust the fringe players that have been under his tutelage for years.
Very well said
With injuries,suspensions,intensity,consequence or pressure of a competition and tactical switches comes rotatiotion at this stage of the process. Not all the squad has a role in the starting 11, and it’s a welcome idea for his boys. Not sure why anyone should have a problem with that given it’s what has kept that harmony amongst the team and most importantly working for us in the right direction as we look to mount a proper challenge this season. Not sure who are those not trusted “under his tutelage for years” though.
Can’t really be bothered, all this seems a very passive way of the old “sit down and shut up” attitude. Don’t question, criticize, or point out obvious flaws, just eat what we give you.
Had my fill of that from previous years. Remember no DM for a decade? or how about only GK Cech that Summer because the squad didn’t need more additions?
No, I put the club first above players and managers. It is up to them to perform, not fans to make good with less.
I strongly support MA’s view. Supporters SHOULD support, or else be mere fans!
It is difficult to support all the players all of the time especially when the usual underachievers continue to underperform. Once we kick off we always support but that does not mean we are happy with the lineup.
I think it swings both ways.
The players should try their best in every game regardless of whether the result goes their way or not.
I have not always seen that this season.
You have to remember that without the fans there would be no Arsenal FC and the likes of Saka and Rice and even Arteta would not be earning the fortunes they are.
Come to think of it MA has no ****king business demanding anything to be honest…
Being a supportive fan when things are going well only helps no one. The fact they’ve shown what they’re capable of last season, coupled with the football on display, shows they deserve all the support to get back up when inevitably down, as it’s a COMPETITION not birth right. Entitlement is never the way to go.