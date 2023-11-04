Arteta cannot be called a success until the Gunners start start winning EPL titles

Winning the Premier League is tricky, as Arsenal discovered last season. They led the title race almost the entire season before losing it near the end. It was hard for the Gooners to witness the title race heartbreak, since their failure to win meant that last season ended with nothing to rejoice about, nothing remarkable.

Paul Merson argues Arsenal must now push for the league title because playing beautiful possession football will mean nothing in the long run, as fans will have nothing to remember them for if they do not win the league. The Arsenal icon acknowledges that winning the league will be difficult, but he believes that as well as Arsenal are playing, they must find a way to transform themselves into a title-winning squad.

Merson writes in his Sky Sports column, “This current team has to find a way. They have to go on and win the Premier League sooner rather than later. That’s the only way they go down in the history books.

“It’s such a hard thing to do. Getting your hands on that first title is a huge challenge, but then getting your hands on the second one is also just as hard.

“We wax lyrical about this Arsenal team, and rightly so. But, in the end, they have to turn it into something.

“I don’t want to be a party pooper because Arsenal are doing amazing, but if the current crop of players stay there for the next five years and don’t win anything, the fans won’t be talking about this team in 20 years.”

Do you believe Arsenal will only be deemed a success under Mikel Arteta if they win the Premier League?

