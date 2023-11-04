Arteta cannot be called a success until the Gunners start start winning EPL titles

Winning the Premier League is tricky, as Arsenal discovered last season. They led the title race almost the entire season before losing it near the end. It was hard for the Gooners to witness the title race heartbreak, since their failure to win meant that last season ended with nothing to rejoice about, nothing remarkable.
Paul Merson argues Arsenal must now push for the league title because playing beautiful possession football will mean nothing in the long run, as fans will have nothing to remember them for if they do not win the league. The Arsenal icon acknowledges that winning the league will be difficult, but he believes that as well as Arsenal are playing, they must find a way to transform themselves into a title-winning squad.
Merson writes in his Sky Sports column, “This current team has to find a way. They have to go on and win the Premier League sooner rather than later. That’s the only way they go down in the history books.
“It’s such a hard thing to do. Getting your hands on that first title is a huge challenge, but then getting your hands on the second one is also just as hard.
“We wax lyrical about this Arsenal team, and rightly so. But, in the end, they have to turn it into something.
“I don’t want to be a party pooper because Arsenal are doing amazing, but if the current crop of players stay there for the next five years and don’t win anything, the fans won’t be talking about this team in 20 years.”
Do you believe Arsenal will only be deemed a success under Mikel Arteta if they win the Premier League?
He’s not good enough to win title
That’s a provoking response Dan, that shouldn’t be the only yard stick.
The other fella won 3 in 10 years and that was a success when it was a two horse race for 10 years and 0 in the remaining 12 years after the EPL became interesting with more teams competing. Shame on you!
The money has been spent, the time has been given, the process is done, this is Artetas expensively assembled team, major trophies must now follow. There can be no excuses, just action.
The gaffer is not expected to win the title until phase five, so an FA cup, Europa league cup or any of the big jugs with a top four finish is a success, anything more is really bonus territory we are in.
I could only consider him successful if he wins EPL, UCL or Europa League
Considering where we were when he took over, and the fact the club had been regressing for over a decade, MA has already been a success.
Normally I’d agree about the title, but that is an unfair expectation these days with City’s unlimited funds, and years of cheating being allowed. So making us competitive in the league is what we can ask for, but not to expect a title win.
We all define success definitely, but if MA where to leave tomorrow, one has to acknowledge that Arsenal is in a much healthier state than what he inherited. There has been improvement in every aspect of the club.
Not meaning to knock Arteta at all but wouldn’t you attribute our position down to the massive influx of finance by the Kronkies. Managing becomes a heck of a lot easier, when you put money in like they have. Which they didn’t with the previous managers. They had to work on a seemingly tightish budget. So with that in mind, its the managers JOB to win trophies to help justify the input.