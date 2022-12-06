Arteta cannot fail to bring in a striker in January (last year it cost us)

Eddie Nketiah has scored 10 goals in 71 League appearances since 2017.

It’s been nearly a year since Arsenal decided to give away their best striker, giving the 23-year-old and Lacazette the chance to prove they were good enough to consistently play for a club our size.

Eddie found the back of the net in 3 Prem fixtures. This season it’s zero.

Just say that out loud. In nearly 12 months Eddie Nketiah has scored in three League matches.

There are Gooners who will defend that record, due to their definition of a supporter that you can’t critique any aspect of the club they support.

I have peers who casually have decided that a player shouldn’t be judged on what contribution they make or don’t make as a substitute.

Heck, in the last two weeks I read opinions that a Ronaldo and Mbappe wouldn’t be wanted at the Emirates!

Some statement when you consider our lack of firepower.

That’s harmless enough.

If the Gunners want to pay someone 100,000 pound a week just to score in the Europa League and League cup, that’s their prerogative.

If people want to defend that salary to suit their agenda, then fine.

If they can’t bring it to themselves to admit they were wrong that’s okay.

If they want to pretend that he’s a better option then Ronaldo or Mbappe, I can laugh that off. Until it starts impacting on our best chance of winning the title in decades, an opportunity that might not arise again.

The moment Gabriel Jesus got injured at the World Cup, buying a striker for January should be a priority.

Reports in Brazil have mentioned the need of surgery which would see him side-lined for three months.

His national boss though has warned of ‘ fake news ‘ in South America and it should be stressed zero diagnosis have come from North London.

A striker should have been a target anyway with-it clear Jesus is not a prolific scorer himself.

Edu has known that for months and should have been scouting the world to improve us in this area. That after all is his job, something he gets paid thousands of pounds to do.

The only positive is, in theory, we only have 2 matches till January to put our faith in Nketiah, a Championship level player at best. A forward who wouldn’t make the bench of any of our top 6 rivals.

That should have been a priority anyway. Now It’s essential.

I won’t accept the notion it’s hard to find quality this time of year, as I’m asking not for world class simply then someone better than 0 League goals this season.

Unless Arteta has something up his sleeve, like trying Martinelli through the middle, it his no exaggeration to say this decision could cost us the Championship.

Last year our refusal to bring in a striker in the winter window cost us top 4, this time it would cost us the title itself.

Dan Smith

