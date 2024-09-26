Arteta casts doubt over Raya’s return to the team this weekend

David Raya missed Arsenal’s Carabao Cup win against Bolton and could also be sidelined for their upcoming Premier League match against Leicester City.

The Spanish goalkeeper was in outstanding form for Arsenal in their recent game against Manchester City, but he now appears to have picked up an injury.

Raya’s performance was crucial in that match, and without his significant contributions, the result might have been different. The Gunners are hopeful he will recover in time to face Leicester when Premier League action resumes.

However, his availability is still uncertain, and Mikel Arteta was asked about his goalkeeper’s fitness ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

The Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We don’t know yet.

‘He’s got a muscular injury, yes.’

Raya is a very important player for us. The Spaniard is one of the reasons we have kept so many clean sheets, so we need him to be fit for our next matches.

However, Neto joined us as an accomplished goalkeeper, and if Raya is not fully fit, we should not force him to play and field the Brazilian instead.

We have come through three tough away games and not lost any of them, so we expect the boys to win the game against the Foxes.

