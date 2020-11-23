Arteta caves in to fan demands – and Arsenal still can’t win

Arteta Pays For Giving In To Fans by Dan Smith
So I hinted before the match that Arteta had to stick to his ethos and not be pressured into making changes. I even wrote that if our manager did that and we still got three points, it would leave a question mark about his ability long term.
But worse happened, he caved in and still didn’t win.
A Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Kopp (and that’s the level we should be striving for) no matter what adversity would not let outside pressure make them question their convictions. Of course I can’t prove that’s what happened, but I don’t believe in coincidences.
Sunday was the first time in the League Arteta started Aubameyang through the middle. It just so happens that’s what some gooners have spent the last two weeks crying out for.
They have also campaigned for Pepe to start and Willock and Reiss Nelson to get more minutes in the Prem.
Of course those fans were wrong – in terms of none of those changes made us more entertaining to watch or made us more creative.
If fans were correct anyone could apply for a coaching job.
Those on YouTube have let a number of views go to their head.
Anyone who’s made a living that way, good for you, but your subscribers are based on your personality, character and rants more than your knowledge. Same with me, some rate my articles but that doesn’t mean I should be a pundit on Sky Sports.
There’s a reason Arteta never started a game with Auba in the middle. It’s because he has countless proof that his captain is comfortable on the left, planning when to move inside. That then allows us to include the work rate of Lacazette.
While our skipper has the ability of taking the few chances he gets, you can’t rely on him to work as hard as Laca.
So at Elland Road we sacrificed work rate just to take Auba’s lack of effort on the left, just to have him do the same in a different position.
At least Laca can’t be blamed at least for one weekend.
Ex-coaches have said when your under pressure you start making bizarre decisions.
There’s a reason that Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have only been trusted to play in cup ties during this campaign. They have had enough chances to show if they have the personality to handle being at a club our size. That was a massive hour in the career of Willock but again he went through the motions.
Nelson came on for Willian, I suppose, because moving Auba to the wing so Laca could come on wouldn’t have been popular? Compare Nelson’s impact to Saka’s and which one wanted the ball?
Don’t let Pepe’s sending off cover the cracks.
Yes, we should be proud we battled for the point but make no mistake, a newly promoted team shouldn’t be dominating us.
Even if you use the red card as an excuse, it was still 55 minutes of a team, who this time last year were in the Championship, battering us.
Post-match was the angriest I have seen Arteta. I like that.
I like Tierney’s reaction as well.
Deep down they both know that wasn’t close to the standards of the badge.
Yet maybe Mr Arteta was angry with himself? He hasn’t been playing Auba in the middle or Willock, Nelson at all in the League for a reason. He probably wishes he listened to his initial thought and trusted his gut?
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
You cannot conclude after 1 game that the fans were necessarily wrong or right. Especially when we have many injuries. Very impatient to judge so early.
You also cannot say that this change was down to fan pressure, how do you know that?
Auba needs to be benched and used as a super sub for a few games, IMO this may help him get his mojo back. Auba has always scored goals, so the fact that he contributed little else didn’t matter. Now that he’s going through a dip in form, he is a passenger for 90 mins.
No I’m not turning on Auba, I just think he may benefit from coming off the bench for a game or two.
Well I can conclude it didn’t work yesterday because we didn’t win lol
I also said in third paragraph I can’t prove this
And to be fair if Auba scored everyone would have said ‘see,he’s better in the middle ‘
Well, we didn’t lose despite playing with 10 men for 40 minutes..
Major issues with creating and scoring, still.
Defense looks better though.
Get Szoboszlai and Eriksen (on loan) in January. Both very much affordable. Inter wants to sell Eriksen and get more than they paid for but no way anyone’s gonna pay over £25m for him, after the year he’s had. So I think he will be available for loan.
Get rid Kolasinac, Sokratis, Mustafi. Free up wages and squad places.
The defence only looks better because Leeds were so useless in front of goal. If the three shots that hit the post and crossbar had gone in and if not for Leno making some super saves, we could have lost 6 nil. The defence would have been slaughtered on here.
In response to the headline here, let’s be sensible here – MA is not going to shape a side based upon clamouring fans demands.
He’d have us believe he has an idea of how he wants to play and I’m sure he believes that. The defence is more organised than it was and GM & KT are going well.
However, IMO, MA wants to play with a strategy and tactics suitable for a team full of, say, ‘even’ numbers and we currently have too many ‘odd’ numbers in the squad.
In the short term, I think he should consider more the strengths of what he has got to play with and work a strategy out around that. Otherwise, soon, too many players will stop running and working and won’t really be worried about being left out either. Make the best of what we’ve got; otherwise, it’s a case of polishing a turd..
Dan you are quick to judge was Arteta winning before he played Subs upfront,which fan said willock and willian should play.So what we have for a coach is a gamble.Arsenal cannot afford an incompetent manager who can’t pick a team that is aggreable to the majority of fans.Many keep saying buy this buy that how much have the spuds spent and they top the table.First things first consider getting a new manager in the coming season aArteta is a bad experiment
The dead ball situations are horrendous. I was working with under 12’s and they take free kicks and corner kicks so well and all planned to perfection. This is Arsenal from morning to evening they practise football. They get paid millions. Is there no planning done for the free kicks and corners? 5 Arsenal players stand with the opposing goalie at corner kicks. To scare him? Is Xhaka going to scare anyone, they look like small girls. So funny. The person in charge of coaching corners and free kicks should be fired immediately.
Yes. Not being able to take a corner is genuinely sub pub team.
No arguments. Doing that repeatedly is not good enough.
Yeah, our set plays are dreadful, especially when you consider that we have brought in a specialist coach (Andreas Georgeson), who also should by now have taught Bellerin how to perform a legal throw in.
👍 He’s on 4 now 🙈
😂He got a yellow in one game for it
That has to be a first 😆
Happy birthday 🎂
Seriously though
I am sad with the performance and this guy makes a foul throw😒
And iys not the first time he has done it this season😔
But he produced a classy through ball for saka which i think the youngster should have converted…but cant blame saka either because he made a massive difference,the left flank is his kingdom….💯
Atm i just keep chilling joping MA will sort something out….
The corner kicks taken by Nelson do not even pass the first defender. So easy.
He takes the corner kicks with a smug on his face as if he is the next Messi.
Auba as captain should have kicked Nelson up his a.. Bring him back to his senses!
Pepe’s before were equally as bad!!
You are spot on Sue. It’s like its the under elevens and the big defender has to take goal kicks for the keeper who really didn’t want to be in the team but he’s the tallest so the teacher makes him play.
Corner kicks, throw in’s… they are basics.
At Premiership level so is don’t “headbutt” opponents because you’re on camera!
😂😂 Nice one!!
Dan, you may well be right.
But when/if we can get over the disappointment of our performance against Leeds what do we do to improve?
Somehow from kick-off Leeds were on top of us. Is our plan to hit teams on the counter but then somehow we haven’t got the creative midfield or a clinical enough goal threat.
Down to ten men makes yesterday harder to judge and therefore harder see how best to improve. Our manager, staff and so many of our players seem to have so much potential but together we just don’t make a top team.
I keep reading and reading opinions on sites like this. Someone proposes a solution and it seems to make sense. Then the team try it and…. same old same old!
And it’s lockdown and my bike is broken and spurs are top!
Dan…
I am always attracted to your articles because they are few of the many that ooze quality, deep thinking, and the desire to be intellectual. Again, I say keep up the great job!
Your initial article before the game on Arteta bulging into fan pressure was spot on, and I was certain that a follow up would come after the game, and sure it came.
However, I stand to applaud the humility of Arteta for changing the formation and personnel in the Leeds game because it has revealed a lot. For Arteta, he has at least been able to demonstrate to the fans that it’s easier said than done, particularly from the outside, with limited observational power. He sees these guys daily and thus has greater observational and analytical power to make better judgement than the fans. Now, the fan base are at a point where they acknowledge that only Arteta can solve his problems, and I think I like that! That’s an achievement from an Arteta point-of-view considering the fact that he is operating in an oft toxic atmosphere with our all-knowing, instant-desiring Arsenal fan base.
Nevertheless, I also think Arteta will learn a lot. For example, I feel he will be convinced that a back four is the solution to a strong defence (my opinion). I also think Nelson showed signs of a ball-holder and the desire to carry the ball forward, which is good! Finally, I still believe yesterday’s formation may strive with a Partey and Elneny marshaling the core of the midfield. In the end, Xhaka didn’t do too badly in his defensive duties, though he lacks going forward. I saw him play his heart out for the team to survive the onslaught.
In conclusion, I honestly do not doubt Arteta’s ability to build a great team. Contrary to popular opinion, I feel the Leeds game will be the catalyst to greater confidence and a better performance going forward…
Cheers!
Good reasoning, Fire. I hope you’re right.
Of course, had Saka or Auba stuck away their chances would we all be celebrating and positive?
Disagree with the criticism of Nelson who never had the chance to show his attacking skills whenever we went down to ten men.He deserves another chance as does AMN who at least has the athleticism and pace to match the energy of teams like Leeds. On a positive note Leno and our back four, particularly Tierney did well yesterday but ,as a unit the midfield three did not function and were over run even before the sending off.Hopefully Partey will be fit to face Spurs and should be backed up by Elneny and AMN to combat the physical power of their midfield three.As for Auba , William and Pepe, the less said about them the better.Overpriced and overpaid are words which readily come to mind ,and it is fair to say Saka achieved more in his cameo than the combined efforts of the starting front three.I only hope the injury to Saka is not serious as he and Tierney have a telepathy which wingers well for the future.
👍👍 Spot on!
Thanks for the positives, Grandad. Need them this morning.
Was that a Freudian slip in the last sentence Grandad?😱
I’ll take some positives from yesterday, especially when Saka came in:
– Auba can do the link up play upfront. He justs needs time to get back to his preffered position
– Saka should be our winger
– Pepe was getting better before the sent off
OK it was not our best performance, but Arteta needs to stick to this formation with Saka on the left wing instead of Willian. Give it time guys it’s not a FIFA game
I will judge after we have Partey, Luiz and Elneny back and also finish with eleven men. Thanks for your contribution..