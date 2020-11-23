Arteta caves in to fan demands – and Arsenal still can’t win

Arteta Pays For Giving In To Fans by Dan Smith

So I hinted before the match that Arteta had to stick to his ethos and not be pressured into making changes. I even wrote that if our manager did that and we still got three points, it would leave a question mark about his ability long term.

But worse happened, he caved in and still didn’t win.

A Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Kopp (and that’s the level we should be striving for) no matter what adversity would not let outside pressure make them question their convictions. Of course I can’t prove that’s what happened, but I don’t believe in coincidences.

Sunday was the first time in the League Arteta started Aubameyang through the middle. It just so happens that’s what some gooners have spent the last two weeks crying out for.

They have also campaigned for Pepe to start and Willock and Reiss Nelson to get more minutes in the Prem.

Of course those fans were wrong – in terms of none of those changes made us more entertaining to watch or made us more creative.

If fans were correct anyone could apply for a coaching job.

Those on YouTube have let a number of views go to their head.

Anyone who’s made a living that way, good for you, but your subscribers are based on your personality, character and rants more than your knowledge. Same with me, some rate my articles but that doesn’t mean I should be a pundit on Sky Sports.

There’s a reason Arteta never started a game with Auba in the middle. It’s because he has countless proof that his captain is comfortable on the left, planning when to move inside. That then allows us to include the work rate of Lacazette.

While our skipper has the ability of taking the few chances he gets, you can’t rely on him to work as hard as Laca.

So at Elland Road we sacrificed work rate just to take Auba’s lack of effort on the left, just to have him do the same in a different position.

At least Laca can’t be blamed at least for one weekend.

Ex-coaches have said when your under pressure you start making bizarre decisions.

There’s a reason that Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have only been trusted to play in cup ties during this campaign. They have had enough chances to show if they have the personality to handle being at a club our size. That was a massive hour in the career of Willock but again he went through the motions.

Nelson came on for Willian, I suppose, because moving Auba to the wing so Laca could come on wouldn’t have been popular? Compare Nelson’s impact to Saka’s and which one wanted the ball?

Don’t let Pepe’s sending off cover the cracks.

Yes, we should be proud we battled for the point but make no mistake, a newly promoted team shouldn’t be dominating us.

Even if you use the red card as an excuse, it was still 55 minutes of a team, who this time last year were in the Championship, battering us.

Post-match was the angriest I have seen Arteta. I like that.

I like Tierney’s reaction as well.

Deep down they both know that wasn’t close to the standards of the badge.

Yet maybe Mr Arteta was angry with himself? He hasn’t been playing Auba in the middle or Willock, Nelson at all in the League for a reason. He probably wishes he listened to his initial thought and trusted his gut?

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan