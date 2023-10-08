Arteta challenges Arsenal to change their poor record against Man City

Arsenal has struggled in their head-to-head matchups against Manchester City since Pep Guardiola arrived in England. Despite both clubs being contenders for the Premier League title last season, Manchester City eventually overcame a significant deficit to secure the title ahead of Arsenal.

In the current campaign, both Arsenal and City are among the teams with the potential to contend for the league title, making their upcoming match significant in determining their readiness for a title challenge.

City is considered the favourite by many neutrals, even though Arsenal is playing at home and remains unbeaten this season. The recent history of their encounters, with City winning eight of the last ten meetings and being unbeaten in league matches against Arsenal since 2015, adds to the perception that City has the upper hand.

Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of ending their poor run against City on Sunday.

He said, as quoted by RTE:

“When I came here I think it was 18 years at Old Trafford, 17 years at Stamford Bridge and we have since done it, so lets change it.”

City has been dominant in this fixture for several years and it makes it even more critical for us to win.

If we achieve victory, it will be a huge morale booster in the race to win the league and we expect our boys to deliver a high-quality performance in the match.

