Arteta challenges Matteo Guendouzi to get his Arsenal career back on track

Matteo Guendouzi’s Arsenal future seems to be on the line after his latest antics didn’t go down well with Mikel Arteta.

The young Frenchman seems to be a hot head and has been struggling to control himself recently.

He was axed from the latest Arsenal team for their match against Southampton because of the troubles he caused against Brighton.

Reports have now claimed that he is looking to move on from the Emirates (Football365) in the summer and that the Gunners would most likely listen to offers for him.

However, Mikel Arteta seems to have kept the door open for the Frenchman and every member of the current Arsenal team to buy into his plans to restructure Arsenal and make them a big team again.

He was recently responding to a potential exit for Guendouzi and insisted that whatever the club decides as a disciplinary measure stays with the team before adding that he is counting on every member of his squad.

‘Whatever internal issues we have, we will deal with them privately and I am never going to make any of that public,’ Arteta said responding to a possible Guendouzi exit, as quoted by the Mail.

‘All the players that are here, I am counting on them. If they want to jump on the boat, they are more than welcome and that is always my mindset. I am here to help all of them to improve individually and collectively and that is my job.’