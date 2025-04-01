Arteta Chooses His Striker Target, but It’s Not the Sporting CP Hitman

It’s no secret that Arsenal will be recruiting a top striker this summer. The only question is, who will it be: Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, or Benjamin Šeško?

Following David Ornstein’s comments on Sunday night, speculation suggests Viktor Gyökeres could be the striker Arsenal fans should anticipate. The Sporting CP forward is reportedly affordable, with a potential price tag of at least £55 million, and he boasts an impressive goal-scoring record.

However, not all Gooners are sold on the idea of signing Gyökeres. Some believe he may not be the ideal fit for Arsenal’s style of play. For those who harbour doubts, there’s an exciting development regarding Arsenal’s striker search. According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta has a preferred option—and it’s not Gyökeres.

The publication claims Arteta has his sights set on Alexander Isak. While securing Isak may prove challenging, the report suggests Arsenal are the team to watch when it comes to the Premier League striker’s future.

Isak has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest strikers. He has been scoring goals with remarkable ease, boasting 19 goals and 5 assists in 25 matches. A constant menace to defenders, he has given Gabriel and William Saliba a taste of his quality first-hand. He’s the kind of player who can elevate any Premier League side to the next level.

If Arteta wants him, Gooners should feel confident that he could end up joining their project. Speaking to reporters, Arteta recently hyped up the significance of this summer transfer window. “It’s going to be a big one, and we are very excited about it,” he said.

“It is going to be a big one” Mikel Arteta on the summer transfer window 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qdw4ZVGQ0J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 1, 2025

The striker position is clearly Arsenal’s transfer priority. But how thrilling would the summer be if the coach isn’t able to secure his preferred target? Isak to Arsenal is a deal I’m excited about—hopefully, you are too. Let’s see how this unfolds eh Gooners?

Daniel O

