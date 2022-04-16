Arteta claims anyone watching saw that ‘Arsenal won the game’

Mikel Arteta has claimed that having watched the game you would have seen that ‘Arsenal won the game’ despite the resulting proving to be different.
The Gunners had the chance to draw level with Tottenham after they folded against Brighton earlier on today, but we couldn’t take it.
We looked the better team, and while we had a number of clear-cut chances to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, Fraser Forster was equal to our efforts, and we ended up going into the break behind.
We still tried to push on in search of the equaliser after the break, but Southampton were forcing us to to keep our distance from goal, packing out their back line in order to limit us to try something special, and we just couldn’t find it.
While the manager admits that it was a ‘huge’ opportunity which was missed this afternoon, he feels even worse given that he believes his side should have won the game.
“Huge,” he told Arsenal Media after the full-time whistle. “Because for somebody that doesn’t know the result and is watching the game, you know what they will tell you, that Arsenal won the game, and we didn’t.
“It’s very disappointing, and difficult to explain with words. But this is sport, it’s what makes it different to any other – because again in basketball you have 25 shots and the winner has one and you win 10 out of 10 times.”
I think Arteta is clutching at straws a little here blaming the nature of football as a sport for his side’s loss, but I personally am not happy with the side’s performance, as well as the result. Yes, Forster was in top form to deny us the win, but if Saka had have put his shot anywhere but headed into the centre of the goal we would have been 1-0 up in the opening 45 minutes. Our finishing let us down and the lack of experience and composure was what cost us in the end.
Less of this ‘if it was Basketball’ nonsense. We have limited experienced players on the pitch and it was costly. Whether the likes of Elneny or Nicolas Pepe would have improved us from kick-off is another story, but the fact of the matter is that playing such inexperienced players today was our downfall.
Patrick
Oh dear! Mikel needs to stop talking..
Mate is talking and excuses are on another lvl .
Right you are Dan, completely! I guess the Chelsea, Man Utd, West ham games are free hits 😂
I am struggling to remember when last arsenal have lost 3 straight games in a row twice in a single season
Could get worse in the next week Chelsea and man Utd followed by West ham…I don’t see any wins from those games
We were a better team before Arteta f****ed it up. We won FA Cups, played in Europe and got to European semi and finals. But then he binned most of them players!!!!!!!!! Changed the way we play and has built a team of yes men with no personality or identity!!!!!!!!
I fully agree Reggie he tore up that team the same team that won him the Fa cup and the team has gone backwards ever since. The excuses of the youngest team in the premier League is laughable considering it was the manager who decided to go down this route. Young manager, young squad very little experience throughout is a recipe for disaster.
Correctamundo😪
Hahahah what a tool. Pack your bags and adios! Thanks foe nothing!
The OJT coach has resorted to “gaslighting” the supporters as well as the media…Sad.
Arteta’s observation is actually correct. I have said multiple times on this site most games are won by luck, a deflection, a defender error a scuffed toe poke. Football is rarely the “beautiful game” touted by an advertising agent who has never set foot in a football stadium. So after 100 minutes and 900 passes between two teams Southamptons winning goal came from a set piece, a speculative over head kick which fell for a player to poke home. Nothing to do with the owners, the managers, the players, the training, the team selection, the formation, the attitude the crowd support or leadership. Football is simply a cruel game rarely rewarding effort. Which is why most top teams set up with 9 defenders and look to sucker punch the opposition on the counter. To be fair many of our victories followed the same formular. If you can not see that you will be constantly flummoxed and disappointed.
@fairfan
I see it worked on you…IJS
@NY_Gunner. No I reached this conclusion as early as 1970. IJS 🙂
Whatever you are smoking Fairfan, it’s strong.
Really strong
I enjoyed that
We have the youngest squad in the league. I thought many were praising Arteta for that “achievement” forgetting that you can’t win anything with kids
@dgr8xt
How is having “the youngest squad in the league” an achievement?
I wrote achievement in quotation marks cos it’s a sarcastic comment. Many saw it that way but I’ve never bought into that crap. The so-called youngest squad is now showing it’s inexperience and completely ruining the season
Some may actually try and use that as an excuse but it isnt. It was done by design and it isnt that inexperienced really, the squad got us into 4th place and clear and many are internationals. The way we play is to blame, it has been before and it still is. Anyone who understands football will know you cant win anything playing the way we are.
@dgr8xt
My bad…
Happy anti-arteta month.
There was an article yesterday claiming how we have progress under Arteta.
I am among the few people who disagree.
If you talking of progress, yeah maybe Arteta is progressing but definitely not the team. Especially where it matters the most.
Going to 3years, we still look to miss out on the Ucl again.
I wonder how they could compare him to klopp.
Even klopp that had a process, we never heard of it or see their fans with that slogan all the time.
Lastly klopp never promised UCl in 3years, but somehow he did managed to win it.
Two seemingly opposing things can be true at the same time. Given the amount if chances created, should Arsenal have won? YES.
Does that excuse the fact that we didn’t and that I looked at my son with five minutes left in the first half and said we’ll be lucky to be nil-nil at half time? NO.
My chief concern is not the loss and it’s not the second half performance. It’s the fact that for the third game in a row we came out of the traps like we were trying to get top four in the Apathy League.
Arteta was right, we should have won. At first I never believed in him but now I fully understand what he’s cooking, Arteta is trying to build a team nobody will want to play against. We need to give him time, the next window we need to spend another 200 million, he needs his own CF, his own inverted left winger, he neeeds a rb that has an adept right foot and to cap it all, he needs someone like giroud to win areal duels. Let’s give him time please. IN MR ARTETA WE TRUST
He needs a P45 slapped on his desk first thing Monday morning 😀
I wouldn’t wait while then. Lets snap Sean Dyche up to stave off relegation.
Having realistic expectations has helped me through this season. For me no one on planet earth certainly no one on Justarsenal predicted top 4 last summer, no one. I predicted 5th/6th by May and I have never waivered. So I am full of hope we will reach our top 6 goal. Statistically our maximum points total is exaclty the same as Spurs and better than United’s. Spurs genius, experienced, trophy winning manager Conte just lost at home to Brighton with their super attack Kane and Son and their brilliant Jan signings Betancur and Kulusevski. Top 6 and Arteta stays. 7th and Europe he probably stays also. 8th of course he must go. Some say it’s the hope that kills you but I say it is the unrealistic expectation that kills you. So just lower your expectations a little. You will enjoy the game more 🙂
Nice. I’ve said for years that the secret to being a contented Arsenal fan is low expectations. The problem is when the team puts in performances like we saw earlier this year and we begin to dream..
Overall I agree with you Fairfan, a Europa spot and another window like last season and I’m good.
fairfan, Your line about lowering expectations- btw, I say most are UNFAIRLY DEMANDING THEM , not simply expecting them – and many of us deeper thinkers are well aware that Arsenal fans sites are toxic.
Not just AFTV but a deal on JA too. As a supporter, I firmly believe we should support.
We can criticise but we need to also support or we are not helping the club we claim to support. The large majority of rants against MA are way out of line, unthinking, reactionary and disgraceful , coming from supposed “supporters”.
“Proportionate” is not a word that many of these ranters even recognise.
So I much agree with your balanced post and esp those last two lines.
What’s toxic is you thinking everyone is stupid and wrong for questioning your outstanding young manager Mikel Arteta the team is a mess they have been limping by all season playing patches of good football but nothing to write home about! Your outstanding young manager has spent 250 million and the team is bang average! Sorry we aren’t all on your page Jon or as intellectual as yourself, but we supporters or real supporters want more that the mediocrity that’s served up week in week out.
👏👏
@Kev82
RealTalk…👍🏾
👍👍👏👏💪💪
👍
Im afraid that is three defeats on the trot against teams who are not it the same universe as us and the sack word is not the wrong word to be throwing around. Yet again no goals scored our frontline barely untouched and Pepe yet again sat on the bench. Unfortunately Arteta is proving to be what a few of us thought and that is in over his head. I hope the owners are serious about getting better and getting a better manager because this little experiment has failed and failed very badly. Arteta is not good enough.
Sadly we see the managers lack of experience, poor man management, and arrogance biting us on the backside.
It’s not the players It’s the manager and system.
“Deadwood” veterans got FA Cup and finished 8th. Replaced some deadwood and replaced with his players, still finished 8th.
Spent £150 million in the Summer with 6 more of his players, now in 6th and falling towards 7th and 8th.
FFS, it’s the manager and his system, his clear out and £250 million spent yielding the same 8th place results.
Still can’t get HIS team to score, his players, his tactics, his style of play. Every striker has regressed under Arteta, and he has no idea how to get goals from our attackers.
He arrogantly thought we didn’t need to strengthen in January while fighting for the 4th spot.
Arrogantly thought Laca and Nketiah was enough to get us over the 4th place line.
Now this nonsense about “we won” and basketball is embarrassing. We still lacked any edge to our play, lumping useless crosses into the box, and no urgency.
Southampton showed more urgency and desire after a 0-6 defeat than us fighting for fourth.
Plain as the nose on your face Durand but some will still be Arteta blind.
Be careful Durand you might upset Jon fox the man thinks we have no right to criticize the outstanding young manager Mikel Arteta and we are all reactionary. We should just all bury our heads in the sand like the Cognitive Mr Fox.
I think cracks are beggining to show now, even though some massive strides have been made this season and they have, this capitulation is terrible. We look so poor without at Tierney, Tomiyasu and Partey, okay 3 of our top players we look ordinary and void of ideas. Then you look at the striker situation I would be scouring the world for a big strong striker without a club and give his a short term contract cause Nkethia and Lacazette are killing us.
People will say we lack creativity but that’s complete bullshit. We do create opening put balls in the box but when you have nothing to finish them or even get on the end of anything it’s making us toothless.
When you look at it, in the summer when you looked at our striker options you would have to say we didn’t need to get someone in. Even though Auba, after a bumper new contract, had a stinker by his expected standards the season before and then this season I’ve never seen a play as disinterested in playing for the Arsenal since Ozil. This wasmt Arteta’s fault he, was I’ll diciplined and arrogant and when he was told he couldn’t get away with taking the piss he threw his toys out of the pram. Just like he did and Dortmund before we signed him and he’s done it before that too.
Now I’ve supported the new ragime but I think we’ve one 1 game in the last 5 by the end of the week that could be 1 win in 7. Unfortunately that is form you cannot excuse from the both the players and the manager. Emery was sacked and rightly so because of similar form and not looking like we could score even with Auba at his best. Arteta mistakingly does not want to change the system, even though we’ve lost 3 key players that makes that system work.
Now if we’d lost to City, Liverpool, Chelsea and the like in this slump then fair enough. But we’ve lost to 3 mid table teams one of which got annihilated at home last week 6-0. Dropping massive 9pts win those were 4th 6pts clear with a game in hand and games to come against Utd and Spurs to move further ahead.
Now, we need to beat Chelsea and Utd this week. That involves us changing the system and leaving players like Soares and Taveres out. If we don’t make suitable changes then Artetas job may be on the line and tbh should be. The players have to take their share of the blame but we need to see a bit of bravery from the man like when we beat Chelsea 3-0 and Saka Martinelli and ESR come of age. Drop the underperforming players who won’t sign new contracts and give some youngsters a chance to shine