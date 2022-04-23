Arteta claims the fans ‘Energy was crucial’ to lifting his Arsenal side

Mikel Arteta has credited the Arsenal fans for bringing the required energy to lift his side to victory over Manchester United today.

The Gunners were incredible in claiming all three points against the Red Devils this afternoon, beating our rivals by a 3-1 scoreline thanks to goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka, and it was a wonderful atmosphere in and around the Emirates Stadium.

The boss has moved to credit the support that his side received from the home fans for the role they played in lifting his players, admitting that his side were not in the best physical shape but claimed the fans gave them the push they needed.

He told Arsenal Media after full-time: “Our people again, the atmosphere they created today, thank you so, so much to all of them to come and help the team,” he said after the game.

“Because today, after two days of recovery after Stamford Bridge, the players weren’t at their best physically to do it, and that energy was crucial in my opinion to what happened.”

With performances like that, it is easy to get behind the team, and the early goal will no doubt have lifted any doubts we had going into the game, and we all had plenty to celebrate as the game run on.

The atmosphere doesn’t quite match the good ol’ Highbury days, but today was definitely something special, and continuing with that support will no doubt boost our bid to hold onto fourth spot.

Patrick