Arteta claims the fans ‘Energy was crucial’ to lifting his Arsenal side

Mikel Arteta has credited the Arsenal fans for bringing the required energy to lift his side to victory over Manchester United today.
The Gunners were incredible in claiming all three points against the Red Devils this afternoon, beating our rivals by a 3-1 scoreline thanks to goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka, and it was a wonderful atmosphere in and around the Emirates Stadium.
The boss has moved to credit the support that his side received from the home fans for the role they played in lifting his players, admitting that his side were not in the best physical shape but claimed the fans gave them the push they needed.
He told Arsenal Media after full-time: “Our people again, the atmosphere they created today, thank you so, so much to all of them to come and help the team,” he said after the game.
“Because today, after two days of recovery after Stamford Bridge, the players weren’t at their best physically to do it, and that energy was crucial in my opinion to what happened.”
With performances like that, it is easy to get behind the team, and the early goal will no doubt have lifted any doubts we had going into the game, and we all had plenty to celebrate as the game run on.
The atmosphere doesn’t quite match the good ol’ Highbury days, but today was definitely something special, and continuing with that support will no doubt boost our bid to hold onto fourth spot.
Patrick
Top four is ours to lose now we have got the momentum and the players who were not playing have been integrated well into the team and this is good as we will be able to take on now and win the remaining matches! Hope we haven’t changed and started to win the games that we had already been written off and lose the easy games against the midtable teams.
Managers post match comments change according to the result.
When teams win the manager always talks like
Great win all down to the lads following my instructions to a tee. We showed great character, never say die attitude, strong defence and took our chances well and it was a penalty all day long. The referee allowed the game to flow allowing for a wonderful spectacle. Var was used sparingly and well and has enhanced the game considerably. The crowd was in full voice and got us over the line. We are going great right now.
However the same Manager after losing three games in a row to mid table minnies has this to say.
Totally unacceptable. The team did not follow my game plan. The defence made so many simple mistakes and the attackers spurned a host of easy chances. We had no luck at all and the match officals were blind. The game schedule is stacked against us Var is terrible and is ruining the game it was never a penalty in a million years and the nervy crowd created fear and uncertainty in the players 🙂
There are either two things. 1. You are a child 2. You must be sad.
Yes! That’s true, I guess the victory over Chelsea have both the players and the fans some morale boosting which made the fans at the Emirates today roar all through 90mins.