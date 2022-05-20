Arteta claims to have ‘a very clear plan’ ahead of summer window

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of Arsenal’s final match of the 2021-22 campaign, claiming that he and his team have a ‘very clear plan’ of what they want this summer.
The Gunners have earned a return to European football for next season, with the possibility of playing in the Champions League still a possibility if the planets fall into place come Sunday.
Regardless of how the season ends, our transfer window will likely be focused on the same areas of the team, although you could be forgiven for believing we may want a larger squad of senior options if were to qualify for the elite European club competition, and the manager insists that his backroom have a clear idea of their plan this summer.
“So we are back in Europe,” Arteta told Arsenal Media. “We don’t know where, it will be decided. Hopefully, it will be Champions League. I believe that we’re going to do what we have to do. We are going to be cheering for Norwich to do what they can do, for sure, and after that, we want to take the club to the next level.
“That’s the ambition. In order to do that we have a very clear plan again, how we want to do it and execute it, and there are no secrets. We need resources and we need to increase the quality and the depth of the squad as long we maintain in the same way who we are as a club and the people that we have next to us.
“That’s going to be the challenge the following season, but hopefully in front of our people, we can live another great day.”
I find it interesting to hear that Arteta believes that his have things clearly planned out, as I always imagine that the transfer window is anything but routine. You go into the transfer window with the idea of which players you are going to keep, and a list of players which you believe will improve your squad, only to find that certain players on your list are also being targeted by other strong sides, creating something which I would imagine is anything but straightforward.
Should we miss out on the Champions League, which at this point seems an extremely likely scenario, our window should be that bit more difficult also, but I just hope that they do manage to strengthen those key areas of our side sufficiently.
Am I misreading Arteta’s comments somehow? Could we already have the framework in place for some key signings?
Patrick
hopefully it’s nothing remotely like his “very clear” January window plan!!!
Here is what the BBC reported Mikel Arteta said :
“I do not think that finishing 5th would be an achievement”,
So let’s stop the nonsense that this has been a good season, if the boss says it isn’t… then it isn’t is it?!?!
As for the transfers, will we be chasing players who have no intention of coming to the club, or will we be serious in trying to recruit at least five top class players we need to improve?
Edu has come out and said he’s excited about the upcoming transfer window and revealed the club’s plans to add, wait for it ….. 1 or 2 players to the current squad!
Next line from him sends the interview off a cliff
Speaking to ESPN Brazil Edu said the budget we used last summer, we prefer to use it to rebalance the squad, there was no point in hiring 1 or 2 players in January. He goes on to say the squad was not prepared to absorb two players, we needed to rebalance the squad maybe next season we can go to one or two players! Oh my this is the technical director! And fans have come out and said it’s exciting times to be an Arsenal fan? The club is ran by a bunch of amateur yes men.