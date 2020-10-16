Arteta closes the door on William Saliba leaving on loan again this season

Mikel Arteta has shut the door on William Saliba leaving Arsenal on loan between now and the close of the domestic transfer window today.

The Frenchman was expected to be a part of the Arsenal first-team set up this season, but he is yet to make an appearance for them and it has been claimed that he needs to add some finishing touches to his defending.

He was expected to return to Saint Etienne on loan this summer, but the deal fell through in the final hours of the international transfer window.

As he continues to struggle to play for the Gunners, he has now been linked with a move to Brentford and Fulham.

Both teams would have offered him more playing time than he will get at Arsenal, however, it seems that Arteta has had a change of mind.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Manchester City, Arteta was asked if any other player will be leaving the club on loan before Friday, he told the club website: “Not at the moment.”

He was then asked if William Saliba will be staying at the club this season, he then replied: “Yes”.

Saliba has featured for the club’s youth team, but he will hope to get up to the level that Arteta wants so that he can finally play for the club.