Arteta comes clean on when he was informed of the Super League

With the activity that has happened since Arsenal played Fulham last week, Mikel Arteta was certainly going to be bombarded with a number of questions.

But credit to the Arsenal manager, who did not duck any question and answered with real honesty.

When asked about when did he find out that Arsenal were going to take part in the European Super League, the 39-year-old said, “I found out just a little bit before the news was leaked.

“Then everything was completely out of control and the world reacted in a really unified manner. I didn’t really have time to think about it, reflect, evaluate or anything because by the time it was out, a big tsunami already came on to it and basically killed it.”

The young manager then told the reporters that the players and him were not involved in the decision-making process behind the breakaway league, but understands the logic behind it.

“Vinai spoke to me and explained a little bit what was happening, the process just before that was announced, and he was very clear and transparent with me. I understand the reasons why we could not know.”

He continued, “Obviously we were not involved in the decision and we understand the logic of it.”

After Arsenal pulled out of the European Super League, the club released a statement by apologizing to the fans. Arteta, in his press conference, also confirmed that the CEO and the club’s owners personally apologized. “Yes. Starting from Vinai, the ownership and everybody that is involved in the process. All of them, with the right intentions to defend the club and put the club in the best possible position for now and for the future, but accepting that the way it’s been handled has had terrible consequences and that it was a mistake.”

“I really have to respect that when people have genuine intentions to do the best for this football club. But if it doesn’t happen or not the right thing to do, they can stand up here and apologise.”

The former assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola further said, “I’m speaking for myself and I think the players, staff, everybody working at the club, we have to accept that and move on. The way it’s been handled has been really good internally.”

Many Arsenal fans think that the damage done to the club is irreparable. Majority of Arsenal fans have ordered the owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club, and are even protesting at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening at 6pm, before Arsena’sl clash with Everton. Twitter rumours are saying that Jack Wilshere will be there too!

Arsenal fans have been let down by the owners. And the disappointing fact is that this was not the first time.

