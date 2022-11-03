Arteta commits to Arsenal amidst Barcelona interest

Mikel Arteta has insisted he is happy with his job at Arsenal amidst interest from Barcelona.

The Spaniard is overseeing one of the most successful starts to a season by the Gunners this decade.

His team is well-organised and seems well-prepared to deal with whatever is thrown at them by opponents.

The Arsenal of old had a fragile confidence, but the current Gunners have a swagger about them that makes them one of the finest teams to watch.

Arteta deserves most of the credit for their upturn in fortune and a recent report revealed he is being targeted by Barcelona to replace Xavi Hernandez.

However, he has reiterated his commitment to the Gunners. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I’m extremely happy, I’m proud to be where I am.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is hot property now as his team delivers some of the finest performances we have seen recently.

The ex-midfielder will certainly be targeted by top clubs, but we expect him to stay committed to the project he has started in London.

As long as he is happy with the support he is receiving, we have nothing to worry about.

His reassurance that he is happy at the club should give Gooners something to cheer about as we make progress together.