Arteta confident that Arsenal’s defence is the key to our success

Mikel Arteta has noticed something about his Arsenal team that makes him believe they are on the right path.

Looking at the Premier League defensive statistics for all teams, Arsenal have conceded the second fewest goals in the league, with 21.

When you consider that the Citizens have conceded 27 goals, Tottenham 35 goals, and Manchester United 37 goals, their defensive brilliance appears to be far superior.

The Gunners want to win the league this season, and their defence will help them do so, as legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson famously stated: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

Arteta obviously feels the same and believes that his defence is even better in this campaign that the last one. He told Arsenal.com: “There are moments where you provoke certain things and other things where the opponent’s behaviour dictates what the game requires and what you can do.

“We are still the team that defended against more deep blocks last season; it’s nothing new, and still we score goals in different ways in the last two weeks as well, which is great to see, so the team has dominated every aspect of the game.

“We are conceding less than last season and obviously are generating more. It has to be seen in the scoreline, and that’s the challenge.”

Arsenal’s defence collapsed last season, dealing major damage to their title hopes. When William Saliba was sidelined, they struggled defensively and ultimately lacked the foundation to win games, losing the title battle to Manchester City.

Hopefully this season, more injuries will not strike, and Arsenal defenders will continue to stay fit and strong, delivering them the Premier League title that has eluded them for the last 20 years.

A win and another clean sheet today please lads!

Darren N

