Arteta confident that under performing star man will return to his best form

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on a poor run of form since the start of last season when he signed his latest Arsenal deal.

The Gabon striker had been one of the best strikers in the Premier League before the last campaign and his performance prompted the club to offer him his current deal.

However, he seems to be confirming the worst fears of some Arsenal fans who thought he was too old for another big-money deal.

He has suddenly lost his goal-scoring touch and he has shown little promise in pre-season to suggest that he is getting it back soon.

The Gunners are looking to do better than they did last season when they finished 8th on the league table, outside the European spots.

They will need Auba’s goals to achieve that and if those goals do not return, it might become a big problem for them.

Faced with mounting pressure about the form of the club’s captain, Mikel Arteta remains confident that it is only a matter of time before he hits top form.

He said ahead of their league opener against Brentford, as quoted by Transfer Market Web: “He’s back and he seems to have the right mentality.

“He wants to put a season that has been difficult behind him. For all of us, it was tough for several reasons. Aubameyang can return to his levels, with him at the top the team can achieve great results and Pierre knows this. “