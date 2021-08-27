Arteta confirms Arsenal man is in talks to leave

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Willian is in talks to finally end his Arsenal stay with the Spanish manager admitting that he doesn’t know why it hasn’t worked out for the former Chelsea man at the club.

The Brazilian has become the latest flop at the Emirates and they have been keen to get rid of him.

He has faced criticism from their fans both on and off the pitch and looks set to leave.

No European club has been impressed enough to make a move for him but he could move back to Brazil with Corinthians reportedly in talks with Arsenal to sign him.

The Gunners will allow him to leave for free and Arteta has confirmed that the club and his representatives are in talks to find a suitable solution.

Speaking ahead of their next match against Manchester City, the Spaniard admits he doesn’t know why Willian has flopped and maintains that they are still trying to get the best from him until he leaves.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” said Arteta as quoted by Transfermarketweb.

“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked out for him here]. At the moment he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen.

“We don’t know [if we will make more signings]. We’ve already done a lot of things – ins and outs – I think it is 16 or 17 deals in total, with some renewals, which is a lot of things.

“There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see.”