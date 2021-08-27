Arteta confirms Arsenal man is in talks to leave

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Willian is in talks to finally end his Arsenal stay with the Spanish manager admitting that he doesn’t know why it hasn’t worked out for the former Chelsea man at the club.
The Brazilian has become the latest flop at the Emirates and they have been keen to get rid of him.
He has faced criticism from their fans both on and off the pitch and looks set to leave.
No European club has been impressed enough to make a move for him but he could move back to Brazil with Corinthians reportedly in talks with Arsenal to sign him.
The Gunners will allow him to leave for free and Arteta has confirmed that the club and his representatives are in talks to find a suitable solution.
Speaking ahead of their next match against Manchester City, the Spaniard admits he doesn’t know why Willian has flopped and maintains that they are still trying to get the best from him until he leaves.
“We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” said Arteta as quoted by Transfermarketweb.
“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked out for him here]. At the moment he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen.
“We don’t know [if we will make more signings]. We’ve already done a lot of things – ins and outs – I think it is 16 or 17 deals in total, with some renewals, which is a lot of things.
“There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see.”
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Had Willian been assigned to the left wing or CAM positions, he would’ve performed better. Because he’s not pacey anymore, but he still has great close control and tactical awareness
Unfortunately, he has too many competitors for those positions. This is also why Maddison/ Aouar will be luxury options and Arsenal have made the right choice by signing Odegaard instead
The question is why would Edu sign a player is experiencing diminishing value at 33yrs if he is no more pacey that should have been considered. Now William is leaving Arsenal with grudge.
I guess they thought highly of Willian’s experience and skills. Too bad they assigned the wrong role to him
only “luxury” buys due to our manager’s tactical naivety…so Arsenal didn’t make the right choice, they just enabled our manager to continually pursue his negative footballing philosophy, just like when Xhaka was retained
Yes, they bought wrongly. Hopefully they won’t repeat the same mistake when buying a new CF
Good friggin riddance. Dont let the door hit you on your way out Brazilian Djemba Djemba
Oh no ! Not Willian! My own sweet Willian. However will I be able to live without him! Oh life is so cruel! But I must be brave, and though I love him desperately, I must let him go. It is for his own good. NOT TO MENTION MINE!
Well I would say thanks for the memories, but none spring to mind!
oh well, a non runner in every sense !.he never even tried, let edu be disgraced for this signing. just hope he is not the first of many of edus buddies.i fear our club will lose our gunners name ,and, take on the chelsea name, PENSIONERS.
I have no hatred towards him and thank him for his service even if it was for a short time
Wish him all the best if he leaves
But it is right that he leaves. He just didn’t work out
I know this is going to hurt, but was it a step down for him ?
Same could be said for MO they won almost everything at club football level before coming to us… maybe We should take a punt on a more rugged player like Ings, Vardy types of players
Who have a lot to prove…🤔