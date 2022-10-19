Arteta confirms doubt over two first-team stars’ availability against PSV

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are currently a doubt to feature against PSV on Thursday evening.

The Gunners will be looking to seal their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League with a win over PSV Eindhoven tomorrow evening, knowing that a win would also see them move to within a point of sealing top spot in the group also.

While the boss will be expected to make a number of changed from his starting line-up, as he has done for each of his previous selections in the competition, it will still come as a worry to hear that one of our key players has been missing from training, and looks set to be ruled out from the squad on Thursday also.

Martinelli has been amongst our best performers this term, and him getting a break at the Emirates in midweek might not be the worst thing, but it would have been nice to have made that decision alone, and not because he has been unable to train.

Arteta named both Martinelli and Zinchenko as doubts for the upcoming clash in his pre-match press conference however, but did play down fears by claiming that neither was definitely missing, leading us to believe that they could well be ready to make a return for the weekend’s fixtures.

While this sounds positive, we have heard similar about the Ukrainian since he picked up his injury, but he appears to be struggling to work his way back to fitness at present, which leaves me with little hope that he will in fact be back any time soon.

