Arteta Confirms Injury Setback for £45m Summer Signing Hincapié

When the team sheet was released ahead of the Manchester City clash, a notable absence went somewhat under the radar. Piero Hincapié was not included in the matchday squad, despite having made his Arsenal debut only a few days earlier. Mikel Arteta has since provided an update, revealing the Ecuadorian picked up an injury before the game, adding to what has been a concerning start to the season in terms of fitness.

Arteta confirms Hincapié setback

Speaking in the build-up to the EFL Cup opener, Arteta confirmed the issue while also noting the need for further checks. He told reporters:

“He picked up a little groin injury. We’ll have to assess him again in the next few days to see how he goes. There’s been a change of load, and he didn’t really have a pre-season after the surgery that he had. We’ll have to see in the next week or so how he is.”

Injury list growing

Hincapié was not the only player to suffer around the City fixture, which has compounded worries early in the campaign. Noni Madueke is expected to spend around two months on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury in the first half. Thankfully, he avoided ACL damage and Arteta has even suggested the winger could return sooner.

Looking at the wider picture, however, it is concerning. Alongside Hincapié and Madueke, as many as eight first-team players have already missed matches through injury this season, not including Gabriel Jesus. Although Arsenal added depth during the summer window, the squad could be stretched again if the situation continues. At this rate, one setback for Bukayo Saka could leave Arsenal relying on Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman or a makeshift option on the right flank.

Whether this is down to bad luck or something more systemic, it is a problem that needs addressing if Arsenal are to enjoy a successful campaign. It simply has to stop.

What do you think, Gooners? Is this injury crisis just bad fortune, or is there a deeper issue?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…