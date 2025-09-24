Arteta Confirms Injury Setback for £45m Summer Signing Hincapié

When the team sheet was released ahead of the Manchester City clash, a notable absence went somewhat under the radar. Piero Hincapié was not included in the matchday squad, despite having made his Arsenal debut only a few days earlier. Mikel Arteta has since provided an update, revealing the Ecuadorian picked up an injury before the game, adding to what has been a concerning start to the season in terms of fitness.
Arteta confirms Hincapié setback
Speaking in the build-up to the EFL Cup opener, Arteta confirmed the issue while also noting the need for further checks. He told reporters:
“He picked up a little groin injury. We’ll have to assess him again in the next few days to see how he goes. There’s been a change of load, and he didn’t really have a pre-season after the surgery that he had. We’ll have to see in the next week or so how he is.”
Injury list growing
Hincapié was not the only player to suffer around the City fixture, which has compounded worries early in the campaign. Noni Madueke is expected to spend around two months on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury in the first half. Thankfully, he avoided ACL damage and Arteta has even suggested the winger could return sooner.
Looking at the wider picture, however, it is concerning. Alongside Hincapié and Madueke, as many as eight first-team players have already missed matches through injury this season, not including Gabriel Jesus. Although Arsenal added depth during the summer window, the squad could be stretched again if the situation continues. At this rate, one setback for Bukayo Saka could leave Arsenal relying on Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman or a makeshift option on the right flank.
Whether this is down to bad luck or something more systemic, it is a problem that needs addressing if Arsenal are to enjoy a successful campaign. It simply has to stop.
What do you think, Gooners? Is this injury crisis just bad fortune, or is there a deeper issue?
Benjamin Kenneth
I’d be wondering what the new guys who have been injured are thinking about the potential reasons for their injuries. With a new environment and set of circumstances they would know what has changed, if anything, for them personally.
Yet another injury incurred in training?What is going on in these sessions?
Somebody said some time ago that the training pitch might have something to do with it. No idea if true but we seem to get too many injuries so there must be something wrong at the club or training ground.. it’s not just Arteta it’s been like that for soo long
Neil,
Your right even back in the Wenger days the same question was asked why so many injury’s.
What in the world is going on in training? Running marathons? Kicking and tackling each other? Mixed Martial Arts?
We have more injuries sustained in training than actually playing in games. At some point this has to be addressed; how are so many injuries occurring during training?
Down to 1 striker again, Madueke is out, now Hincapie, not sure if White is back, and Saliba just came off an ankle injury from training.
We need a doctor and EMS team on standby if we continue injuring players during training, truly shocking.
Not to worry – Arteta will sort all the injuries out, as he doesn’t need medical advice.
You’re so bad ken1945.
Ken1945,
I can see we’re not going to agree on this subject. So you stick to your stance as I will mine. 👍
I’m sure we’re not going to agree on most subjects Derek, as I seem to have a glass half full, while you have a completely empty one.
Ken1945,
Talking of half empty glasses. I upset a friend of mine the other day.
I said to her do you want to share half this glass of wine with me, she said yes.
She told me to go first, so I did. And I drank the whole glass, she got upset and said why did you drink the whole glass, and I said well my half was at the bottom. Oh the old ones are the best. 😂🤣
There could be something wrong at the training ground or the method some of the trainers use against the new boys.The injury trend to the new and even old boys who have the greatest potential to deliver us the trophies is just getting curious. An internal investigation is needed ASAP.