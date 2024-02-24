Arteta confirms Jesus suffered a setback in his injury recovery

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has experienced a setback in his recovery from injury, extending his time on the sidelines once again.

The Brazilian striker has been dealing with injuries for a significant portion of 2024. Despite Arsenal performing well in his absence, Jesus remains a key player for the team, with Arteta expressing admiration for the Brazilian’s contributions, even if he has scored only a few goals.

If fit, Gabriel Jesus would normally be a part of the Arsenal first team. His recent efforts to return to action were met with optimism, but a setback has occurred, as revealed by Arteta ahead of their upcoming game against Newcastle United.

The Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by 90mins:

“We couldn’t resolve that as quickly as we wanted and he had a small reaction in training again.

“We didn’t want to take any more risks because he’s been out for quite a while and he’s a player that we need at his best and we decided to give him a few more days.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have not missed Jesus very much because the players at our disposal have done very well.

However, we would be much stronger and more dynamic if he returned to full fitness soon.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…