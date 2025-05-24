Arteta confirms Max Dowman will be a part of first team plans for next season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that exciting young talent Max Dowman will be promoted to the senior squad for pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Dowman Set for First-Team Opportunity

Dowman, who is widely regarded as one of the finest prospects to emerge from Arsenal’s academy in recent years, has long been tipped for a first-team breakthrough. Until recently, his age was the only factor preventing his inclusion in the senior side, as he was still 14 at the start of the season.

Now 15, Dowman is eligible to feature more prominently and will be given a chance to impress during pre-season. Arsenal fans are already excited by the promise the teenager has shown, particularly those who have followed his development at Hale End.

He follows in the footsteps of other recent academy standouts such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, both of whom have already made strides towards becoming senior regulars under Arteta.

Arteta Confirms Promotion Plans

The Arsenal manager has kept a close eye on Dowman’s progress and believes the youngster is ready for a new challenge. Speaking to Hayters TV, Arteta said:

“I think Max probably will be in and around the pre-season. Obviously, he’s got a very busy schedule in the summer as well and he’s going to need some rest. We’ll pick another few from the academy to be in and around the team and hopefully we’ll get a nice beautiful surprise again.”

Dowman’s promotion signals Arsenal’s continued commitment to integrating academy products into the first-team setup. His inclusion in pre-season will offer him the chance to train alongside senior players and learn directly from Arteta’s staff.

The attacking midfielder has been gaining widespread attention for his performances at youth level, and expectations are high for what he can bring to the squad in the coming years. If he impresses during the summer, a competitive debut may not be far away.

