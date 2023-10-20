Arteta confirms Saka wants to face Chelsea but a late call will be made

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka has been putting in a lot of effort to regain fitness for Arsenal’s upcoming match against Chelsea this weekend.

The English star was sidelined due to injury and missed their game against Manchester City. He also did not feature for the England national team during the last international break.

Saka has been undergoing treatment and working diligently to be ready for the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

While this fixture is of great importance to the Gunners, they are proceeding with caution to avoid exacerbating Saka’s current issue. Arsenal is aware that fielding only fully fit players is essential to secure a positive result in this match, but Saka is eager to be involved, and Arteta has confirmed this.

The Gunners manager said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let’s see where he is at today.

‘He had a couple of days off that he needed as well, but the rest [of the international break] has not been rest for him because he needed to do the treatment and train, and get ready to be available against Chelsea.

‘I’m sure he wants to play. I don’t see any player there that doesn’t want to be in the starting XI.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

A match against Chelsea is a big fixture; every player wants to be involved.

Saka has been one of our most important players and it will be a positive if he is involved in that game, but that should only happen if he is fully fit.

