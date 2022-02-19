Arteta confirms that Tomiyasu is available to face Brentford

The Japanese international Takehero Tomiyasu has proved to be an excellent buy for Arsenal after arriving from Bologna last August. He took no time at all to settle into London life and has been practically indispensable for the Gunners in the first half of the season. He has started 16 League games since his debut back in September and certainly looks like he is going to be an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the forseeable future.

He was injured in our New Year’s Day fixture against Man City, and was perhaps rushed back too early for the Liverpool League Cup semi-final because of lack of options at right-back, but he finally returned to training with the squad on Monday.

After so long on the sidelines it was still uncertain if the Japanese international would be available for this afternoon’s game, but in the pre-match conference, Mikel Arteta has confirmed he is now available. “We are all good.” the Boss said. “The doubt was Tomiyasu, which is still not perfect, but he has trained the last few days so he is in contention and we can use him so that’s really positive.”

So now Arteta has a complete full squad to choose from today, except for the suspended Gabriel Martinelli, and we can only hope that they can all stay fit and well for the rest of the season to give us the best chance to finish in the Top Four…

COYG!

WATCH Arteta discussing Brentford, Tomiyasu and the brilliant home support