Arteta considers Serie A star the perfect midfielder to help him rotate his team

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ismael Bennacer after he built his senior career in Italian football and now plays at AC Milan in Serie A.

The midfielder was on the books of the Gunners until 2017, when he left them to join Empoli and did well for them to earn a move to Milan.

He has been a key player for the Milanese side and continues to show he has the quality to thrive at one of the top sides around Europe.

Several clubs want to sign him and Fichajes reports Arsenal is one of them before revealing why Mikel Arteta is desperate to add him to his squad.

The report reveals Arteta believes he is the perfect player to alternate if he does not have Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka available to play in any fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer has developed into a top player in Serie A which, makes him one of the finest men we can add to our group at the moment.

Xhaka and Partey remain our main midfielders, but Bennacer will be an upgrade to Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga if he makes the move to the Emirates.

But he will likely not come cheap because Milan will be reluctant to allow him to leave them unless we pay a huge fee.