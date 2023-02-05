Arteta continues unwanted record after Arsenal loss to Everton

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by Everton yesterday in one of the shocking results of the weekend in the Premier League.

The Gunners have topped the league standings for much of this season and went into that game as obvious favourites, but they lost and a report on Four Four Two reveals that defeat means Arteta has continued an unwanted record.

The report reveals the Spaniard has now failed to win his next game after winning the Manager of the Month award the last five times.

Arteta won the November/December manager of the month and in his next game, Newcastle United held the Gunners to a draw.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is an unwanted record, but it is a pure coincidence and does not suggest in any way that the gaffer is under some spell.

Arsenal had a bad day in the match against the Toffees and needs to do more work on the training ground to perform better in their next game.

We are in a title race and no one says it will be easy or we would finish the campaign unbeaten.

The most important thing is that we can pick ourselves up and get a win in our next match to keep us at the top of the league table.

