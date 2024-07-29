Arteta convinced that Arsenal striker is back to his best “in top condition”

Gabriel Jesus appears to be poised for redemption in the 2024–25 season. The Brazilian took some time during the summer to focus on personal training and improve his fitness after a challenging season.

Some Gooners were impressed with his physical stature in the pre-season pictures, saying that he is in the best shape they have seen since he joined us. After sustaining a major injury at the World Cup and subsequent injuries over the last few months, he has struggled to maintain a consistent performance. But deep down, most Premier League fans know that when he’s in top form, he’s absolutely terrifying. He proved it to us before the World Cup—the guy is a true superstar.

Before Vinicius Jr. and Rodrigo were even on the radar, in the 2010s, Jesus was such a hit that he was the most talked-about prospect from Brazil since Neymar. He has the potential to be a formidable force if he can rediscover his scoring touch by just being simple in front of goal. He already excels in other areas, such as link-up play, pressing, and creativity.

He really stood out when he led the line against Manchester United in a preseason 2-1 victory. And Mikel Arteta rightfully admitted his No. 9 has something to prove after that impressive victory against Manchester United.

Arteta said “Gabi looks really good. He looks really sharp. He has changed a lot of things over the summer. He has come in top condition again. And when you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation you don’t have a player.

“He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. He has realised that. And I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again.”

It’s difficult not to agree with the Spaniard. If Gabriel Jesus hits top form, it will be advantageous for the team, whether he plays as a striker or on the wings. His teammates think he’s a top-notch striker, and I’m rooting for him to prove them right.

It will be great to have Gabi back to his very best at last….

