Arteta could find the missing piece in Arsenal’s title-winning jigsaw with January signing

Arsenal will be looking to put forward a strong case for another title challenge this season under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are third in the Premier League table, and just a point adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who pipped them to the title last term, much to the frustration of the Arsenal faithful.

Summer signing Declan Rice has settled into the squad well, and is already justifying the hefty price that Arsenal paid for his services during the summer transfer window. Further strength in depth could still be needed in the Arsenal squad though, as they look to compete to the highest possible standard in all the competitions they’re competing in, which includes the Champions League, which is a trophy they’re yet to win.

One player that the Gunners have been linked with in previous transfer windows is Douglas Luiz, who is currently with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. The Brazilian midfielder has been with Villa since 2019, having previously been on the books with Manchester City, where he failed to break through to their first-team. He’s certainly made up for lost time in the top-flight of English football though, as he’s been a regular for Unai Emery’s side this term.

In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets, former England and Liverpool winger John Barnes made the claim in saying that Luiz would be a ‘great signing’ for Arsenal if they could agree a deal with Aston Villa to land his signature.

“Luiz has been great at Villa for the past couple of seasons. Not just this season. He’s a fantastic player. He can play as a six and as an eight.

“Since Arsenal signed Rice they’ve been much stronger in midfield but I still think they could be stronger with another number six of which Luiz is. It would be a great signing despite the fact Villa have ambitions to push into the top four.

“I can’t see them selling him but he would be a great signing for Arsenal.”

Luiz has made 19 appearances for Aston Villa this season, and has chipped in with six goals and two assists to date, which makes for encouraging reading for any potential suitors heading towards the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has also been involved in the Brazilian national team, and he could potentially be tempted by a move elsewhere, especially if a club with the stature of Arsenal were to come calling.

Luiz would be a strong addition to the Arsenal squad, especially when he’s a player that has already showcased his talent at this level, so his potential arrival would come without an element of risk. It could also allow Martin Ødegaard to occupy a spot further forward in the current Arsenal starting XI, and with defensive cover in midfield coming from Rice and Luiz, the Gunners could potentially have the missing piece in their title-winning jigsaw.

With a busy schedule of fixtures coming up for Arsenal, further reinforcements are certainly needed, and Luiz would certainly provide them with that going forwards, and so it’s a move that would make sense for all parties involved.