Arteta could give top Arsenal youngster a first-team chance against Brentford

Omari Hutchinson could be offered a place on the Arsenal bench for their match against Brentford.

The Gunners face the Bees in an important Premier League game this weekend as they continue to chase a place in the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side would be without Gabriel Martinelli after he was sent off in their last game against Wolves.

The Brazilian’s absence means they would make some changes to the team’s lineup.

However, we could get the chance to watch one of the club’s budding youngsters if everything goes according to plan.

Popular Arsenal youth blogger, Jeorge Bird via The Sun claims at least one academy player would be on the bench in the fixture.

He then revealed that Hutchinson has been training with the first team, and he is likely to get that space in the squad.

Arsenal has prided itself on giving chances to many young players coming through at the club.

Arteta has handed first-team chances to the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino since he has been the club’s manager.

He would be keen to give more players opportunities and Hutchinson will hope he is the next in line.