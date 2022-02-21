Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had to leave one of his most important players on the bench for much of the season, but with a number of attacking players in top form, he could well shuffle the pack to accommodate all of them.

While Gabriel Martinelli has been tipped to get his chance down the middle after the club failed to bring in a centre-forward in January, whilst allowing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun to leave, but the manager may now have other ideas.

He may well opt to name all of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martinelli all in the same line-up after he recently claimed that the English midfielder Emile could play as a number 9.

He said (as quoted in the Metro): ‘He can play as a left winger, he can play as a left attacking midfielder, right attacking midfielder and he can play as a nine — very, very well I think,’

This news shouldn’t come as a shock however, as those with a long memory may remember that he has already given Smith Rowe a chance as the forward previously, replacing Alexandre Lacazette against Man City previously when we were trailing 2-1.

With just Eddie Nketiah and Laca our only two senior options in the squad at present, it wouldn’t be too big a shock if alternatives were given the chance to play through the middle before the term was out, and considering that Emile is currently our top scorer this term, it could well make sense.

Should Emile be ahead of Gabi for the central role given he has proven to be the more clinical so far this term?

