Arteta could sign a new Arsenal deal by March

Mikel Arteta’s contract at Arsenal will expire in 2023, and the club will offer him an extension.
The Spaniard has been in charge of the club since 2019 and he is tasked with making the team great again.
The former midfielder is stamping his authority on the squad, and the board is impressed with his work.
Todofichajes says he would be rewarded with a new deal soon, and the club has already prepared it.
He would sign an extension until 2025, with a slight increase in his current earnings.
He is expected to have accepted the Gunners’ offer by March.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal is moving in a very good direction with Arteta on the bench, and he needs to be given more time.
After winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first few months at the club, he proved he is a top manager.
We have found some stability now, and it is important to allow him to continue the work he has already started.
Soon, he would need to win trophies, but his team needs a few more players to reach that level.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
He,has nothing to show for to get a new contract. Matter should be solved by May.
Yes
Todofichajes says he would be rewarded with a new deal soon, and the club has already prepared it.
Rewarded for what ?
Surely the club would not be that stupid and offer him a new contract before we now how this season ends .
Seems to me that the club are happy just to go through the motions and as long as they aren’t losing money then that’s all good .
In the long run though if coming 4th-8th is a benchmark this club will lose all respect it once had and will be talked about in the same vein as teams like spurs ,west ham ,Everton because that is where we are heading .
I fail to realise how we are moving in the right direction after exiting the league cup tamely, the FA cup in a wimper, are currently only outsiders to get fourth and looks like it is possible we dont do much better that last season. If he is offered a contract without actually achieving something, then Arsenal has no ambition. At least make him deserve it.
Regarding the FA Cup embarrassment Reggie because forest beat Leicester we have to put that into perspective .
The only reward that I can see that the club should be offering him a contract is because he saved the club a few quid by offloading trouble makers and high earners .
Like you said no ambition.
Fans seem to be lapping this mentality up to high is a shame .
Which is a shame *
A new contract surely has to be earned. If not then i have grave concerns about us actually moving forwards. If he get 4th, then talk, if not, jog on!!!!!!
Todofichajes says he would be rewarded with a new deal soon, and the club has already prepared it.
Rewarded for what ?
Surely the club would not be that stupid and offer him a new contract before we now how this season ends
Not sure why that came up twice sorry Pat
A bit bold to label him a top manager. two 8th place finishes and an FA cup with many players no longer at our club as a start.
I had hoped they would wait until May as another finish outside the top 6 should not be rewarded. In fact, he would be deserving of what the 2 previous managers got, the sack.
Let the man achieve something with the squad of players he has wanted first. Then again, it’s looking like the top 6 is our new “top 4” and deemed “good enough” by too many; including fans and the board.
Fair play to ownership, the board, and Arteta for not stating any goals to be jusdged by. “the process” and “progression” can be defined however they like.
I think Mediocrity FC, sorry, I mean Arsenal FC should wait till the summer to judge Arteta
Extending a contract and completing a contract are two different things. The club can extend Artetas contract to 2025. But the club can sack him any time before then. In June this season if he finishes 8th again he will be gone. In December if we are in 8th or June 2023 if we are in 7th. I think this is a low key issue in our present season like being out of the cups and losing Auba. The real focus is Wolves next game