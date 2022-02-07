Arteta could sign a new Arsenal deal by March

Mikel Arteta’s contract at Arsenal will expire in 2023, and the club will offer him an extension.

The Spaniard has been in charge of the club since 2019 and he is tasked with making the team great again.

The former midfielder is stamping his authority on the squad, and the board is impressed with his work.

Todofichajes says he would be rewarded with a new deal soon, and the club has already prepared it.

He would sign an extension until 2025, with a slight increase in his current earnings.

He is expected to have accepted the Gunners’ offer by March.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is moving in a very good direction with Arteta on the bench, and he needs to be given more time.

After winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first few months at the club, he proved he is a top manager.

We have found some stability now, and it is important to allow him to continue the work he has already started.

Soon, he would need to win trophies, but his team needs a few more players to reach that level.