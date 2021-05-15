Arteta could use unconventional method to keep Smith Rowe at the Emirates

Arsenal is trying to tie down Emile Smith Rowe to a new deal at the Emirates as he continues his upward development at the club.

The teenage midfield star has been a revelation since he broke into the Arsenal first team.

When the club’s biggest players have failed to deliver, Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been delivering some of the best performances in a campaign that has been tough for the Gunners.

They will bolster their team in the summer, adding players to different areas of their squad.

However, keeping their best stars is as much a priority as well and Smith Rowe is one that has to be kept.

The club is currently negotiating a long-term deal for him ahead of the reopening of the transfer window, and ESPN reports that Mikel Arteta is prepared to hand him the number 10 shirt at the club to persuade him to stay.

The number was formerly worn by Mesut Ozil, but the German’s departure in the last transfer window has made it available.

The report also reveals that several members of the Arsenal first team are targeting the number, including Smith Rowe and Arteta is happy to hand it to him as a part of negotiations over a new deal.