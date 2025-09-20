Arteta creates a strict rule that could be helpful to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta continues to implement measures designed to ensure that his Arsenal side operates at the highest possible level, with the clear objective of winning trophies this season. Since taking charge in 2019, he has overseen significant progress, transforming the team into one of the most consistent in the Premier League.

The Arsenal hierarchy remain confident in his ability to deliver silverware, but the Spaniard is fully aware that expectations are high and that he must turn improvements into tangible success. This season, his side are chasing Liverpool, who were crowned champions last term, and his focus is firmly on securing the league title.

Arteta’s New Rule for Team Unity

In pursuit of that goal, Arteta has introduced an unusual but purposeful rule aimed at strengthening the team’s cohesion. According to The Sun, the Arsenal manager has made it compulsory for all players to report to the training ground before matches. From there, the entire squad travels together on the team bus to the stadium, regardless of its location.

This approach is intended to foster bonding and to ensure that players spend as much time as possible together, both before fixtures and during training sessions. Arteta’s belief is that such shared experiences will enhance unity, improve focus, and ultimately translate into better performances on the pitch.

The Impact on Players

While the rule has been introduced with the best intentions, it has come with additional costs for players. They are now required to take taxis to the training ground, rather than heading directly to the stadium. Once they leave for the match on the team bus, those same taxis often return to collect their families and transport them to the venue separately. As a result, some players have reportedly incurred significant expenses in order to comply with this arrangement.

Nevertheless, Arteta’s reputation for meticulous attention to detail means there is trust that such measures are designed for the greater good. His determination to create an environment that prioritises togetherness and collective responsibility reflects his commitment to leading Arsenal to success. Supporters will hope that these small but deliberate steps will help the team achieve the trophies they so strongly desire.

