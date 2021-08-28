Arteta ‘decision’ praised but former Gunner expects nothing from City clash

Paul Merson has praised Mikel Arteta’s decision to field a full-strength Arsenal side in midweek against West Brom, but admits that he expects nothing from today’s clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners opened the season with two consecutive 2-0 losses at the hands of both Brentford and Chelsea, albeit with a number of key players having been ruled out, but we enjoyed a return to winning ways when we took on Championship opposition in the EFL Cup, scoring six goals in the process.

Paul Merson has moved to praise the decision to name all the big guns in midweek, although he admits that he isn’t expecting that decision to help us get a positive result at the Etihad today.

“Mikel Arteta made a good decision in the Carabao Cup because he sent out his best team,” Merson wrote in his column at the Daily Star.

“When you’re struggling, play your best team and get your confidence up.

“He brought back the big guns and they won and scored goals.

“They did everything right – and even though I’m not expecting anything against Manchester City, that win will give them all a lift.”

It was certainly enjoyable to finally see our team get a win on the board, and that performance certainly gives us a chance of getting something from today, especially with a forward line almost all getting on the scoresheet at least once.

Does anyone disagree with Merson?

Patrick