Arteta declares Arsenal will be “ruthless” this summer “We are not satisfied”

Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Elneny may reportedly all leave Arsenal in the summer.

Mikel Arteta was asked this week to give us an idea of what we might expect this summer. He frankly stated that we might expect a brutal approach to the summer.

“We have a few ideas,” the Arsenal boss told the Standard. “That is what this team, this club, and our people are demanding—to keep moving forward in a ruthless way because we are not satisfied with where we are.”

This ruthless approach may certainly result in some gunners making way for new blood.

According to Caught Offside, who discussed Arsenal’s interest in Valencia midfield prodigy Javi Guerra, Gunner midfielders Jorginho (32), Mohammed Elneny (31), and Thomas Partey (30) could leave Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Elneny and Jorginho’s contracts expire in the summer. There has been no progress in extending Jorginho’s stay, despite the chatter about plans to do so.

Thomas Partey’s time at the club appears to be up, despite his great performance in the 5-star triumph over Chelsea; Caught Offside suggests he may go.

Given that the trio are over 30, it’s understandable that Arteta would be willing to let them go. He may simply want to inject new blood into his project to have a reliable midfield engine for years to come.

Arsenal is reportedly keeping a close eye on midfield targets Martin Zubimendi (25), Bruno Guimaraes (26), and 20-year-old Guerra.

Darren N