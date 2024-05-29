Arteta declares Arsenal’s aim to “win many trophies” after collecting prestigious award

Arteta picks up Best Premier League Coach award

42-year-old Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta picked up the Best Premier League Coach award last night at the inaugural European addition of the KAFD Glode Soccer awards. Former Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas was the man who presented the trophy to Arteta, who had an another outstanding season at the helm of Arsenal and only seems to be getting better and better.

Since taking over as manager, Arteta has built a team that looks ready and able to come up against any opponent and any challenge that comes their way. He looks to have had a vision when he joined, that has slowly but surely been implemented and has got Arsenal back to looking at their best. Ending the season just short of top spot on 89 points and taking it right till the very last day against Manchester City, winning 28 games and 18 clean sheets throughout the season after an extremely dominant start to 2024, going on an 11-game unbeaten streak that saw Arsenal play some of their best football in years.

Speaking at the event after receiving his trophy, Arteta said this “I feel extremely proud because when I decided to stop my career as a football player, I thought that all the joy and best moments were gone, and I was totally wrong because when I started my coaching and managerial career, I love it even more.”

“I have to thank all the players, coaching staff and everybody involved at the football club for making my days so enjoyable, so inspiring and for supporting me in this journey that we started four years ago that hopefully is going to take us right to the top to win many trophies.”

“We’ve been building for a few years and right now we have a team that is full of enthusiasm, and so hungry to win trophies. We know the competition, but we believe we can do it, so we’re going to give it a real go.”

A completely deserved award for his work this season that will hopefully turn into silverware for the team next season. Again, it was a tough season for Arteta and Arsenal, narrowly missing out again on the title and after having such a great season on the pitch, it was a bit disappointing to walk away with nothing, but 2nd spot, but there is a clear vision and I think everyone knows Arteta is the right man for the job.

If the club continues to back him and support his vision, I think we will be competing for the highest honours in no time.

