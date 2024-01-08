Arteta declares that Arsenal buying a new striker “doesn’t look realistic”

Arsenal was punished yet again for failing to be clinical in front of goal.
Most people who watched Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup (as has been the case in recent games) would say that the Gunners did everything right but score.
The Gunners had several chances to establish comfortable leads against the Reds at the Emirates in the FA Cup in the first half but failed. Arsenal’s lack of a clinical attacker was evident in that first half; they should have scored several goals.
Arteta and the boys now have only one win in seven games, scoring only five goals in these games.
After the game, everyone was saying the Gunners would have been better off with a clinical striker, without a doubt.
They were completely dominant over the Reds. Arteta’s tactics were exactly on point; it is just that they weren’t clinical. Looking at that game, like the other games except the Fulham game in this run of poor results, the issue wasn’t one of performance.
That said, one may think the club is now keen to recruit a striker, but Mikel Arteta played down transfer speculation after the defeat, even if Gabriel Jesus’ injury and his team’s lack of a clinical striker should have had him declaring he will evaluate his options and what the market has to offer.
“At the moment, it doesn’t look realistic. My job is to improve the players we have,” said Arteta about a striker signing this winter. “One thing is what we can do: we need to stay behind those players.
“Gabriel Jesus injury? Hopefully it’s not anything big, but we had a scan and we couldn’t take a risk.”
Do you believe Arsenal will be able to sign a striker? Can they afford to have only Nketiah available while Jesus spends his time in and out of the treatment room?
Daniel O
Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Perhaps this will at last shut the ‘we need a striker now…’ wagon jumpers (and articles) up.
Arteta said it..”We need to improve the players we have.”
Accept it! It won’t happen before the summer, if at all.
He’s been at Arsenal over 4 years now, time for him to start doing it then and stop talking about it.
Of course.
Our squad is unbalanced and does not include one natural full back.That situation is down to bad management and an obsession with winning the possession game where our aim should be to win matches .
One would think “developing players” would be a continuous and constant thing. Perhaps it was the wrong word choice that did not get his point across?
IMHO they failed to capitalize on last year.
Unfortunately we find ourselves in a somewhat predictable situation. The striker position for example. Jesus is not the goal scoring striker but offers something different. A good option but never a 1st choice starting striker.
Nketiah offers nothing different, no plan B, just a lesser version of Jesus, minus the technique and creativity.
Havertz instead of a B2B midfielder was a poor decision, and it’s more evident by the day. Midfield is unbalanced and Rice has too much to do by himself.
We may have to wait until the Summer to correct these issues, and I fear another year squandered.
I understand Arteta is still rebuilding a squad but surely he always knew that a decent striker should have been a priority last summer? Nketiah was never going to be the answer and Jesus is prone to injuries. I would rather have had a striker or Havertz. Even Nelson was more effective last night but for some odd reason got subbed? What annoys me more is the late substitutions. Surely ESR should have been on for Havertz at least 20 minutes earlier?
We’re not getting a striker at least until summer now. So you can kiss goodbye to any sort of celebration this year. We’re likely to drop further in the EPL and I just don’t see us going far in the CL with this miss-firing squad. I hope I’m wrong but the evidence looks too strong.
Oops, I meant striker OVER Havertz. Sorry.
Probably last year playing Artetas way, is the best it is going to get. It was interesting to see Arsenal are one of the slowest passing teams in the prem. Only City was lower. Its obvious who Artetas is copying but Pep is far more astute than Arteta and can sort out his problems, when they arrise. Plus, there is only one Pep.