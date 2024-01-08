Arteta declares that Arsenal buying a new striker “doesn’t look realistic”

Arsenal was punished yet again for failing to be clinical in front of goal.

Most people who watched Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup (as has been the case in recent games) would say that the Gunners did everything right but score.

The Gunners had several chances to establish comfortable leads against the Reds at the Emirates in the FA Cup in the first half but failed. Arsenal’s lack of a clinical attacker was evident in that first half; they should have scored several goals.

Arteta and the boys now have only one win in seven games, scoring only five goals in these games.

After the game, everyone was saying the Gunners would have been better off with a clinical striker, without a doubt.

They were completely dominant over the Reds. Arteta’s tactics were exactly on point; it is just that they weren’t clinical. Looking at that game, like the other games except the Fulham game in this run of poor results, the issue wasn’t one of performance.

That said, one may think the club is now keen to recruit a striker, but Mikel Arteta played down transfer speculation after the defeat, even if Gabriel Jesus’ injury and his team’s lack of a clinical striker should have had him declaring he will evaluate his options and what the market has to offer.

“At the moment, it doesn’t look realistic. My job is to improve the players we have,” said Arteta about a striker signing this winter. “One thing is what we can do: we need to stay behind those players.

“Gabriel Jesus injury? Hopefully it’s not anything big, but we had a scan and we couldn’t take a risk.”

Do you believe Arsenal will be able to sign a striker? Can they afford to have only Nketiah available while Jesus spends his time in and out of the treatment room?

Daniel O

