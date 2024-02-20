Arteta declares that Saka’s consistency is “something really strange” at his age

Mikel Arteta has mentioned something special about one of his most dependable Arsenal players, Bukayo Saka. The Hale End graduate is gradually making this season one of his best. Last season, he scored 14 goals and assisted 11 times in 38 games, his best league season stats since breaking into the scene.

Impressively, he looks set to improve those stats this time around, having already scored 12 goals and assisted seven times in 24 league games.

Saka is improving, and if you’re wondering why, listen to Arteta’s explanation of why the 22-year-old is so good.

Arteta cites his wingers’ unusual consistency as the reason he stands apart. The Spaniard said via Arsenal.com: “You don’t really see it, especially forward players, wingers, with a level of consistency and numbers at his age, it is something really strange to find, but it’s not a coincidence, that’s for sure.”

Saka is reliable for Arsenal. If Arteta can find a strong deputy for him, this new signing could see Arteta rotate him with Saka. The Arsenal No. 7 will be kept fresh, and he will be able to continue his development into the dream player the Gooners aspire him to be.

That being said, given how talented he is, he and Arsenal need to start winning trophies; pick up silverware, and his brilliance will put him on the map.

Darren N

