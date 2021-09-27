Arteta dedicates Arsenal’s win to the fans who have continued to support the team

Mikel Arteta has dedicated Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham yesterday to the club’s fans.

Arsenal has been in top form over their last four matches, but the Gunners didn’t make the best start to this campaign.

But their fans continued to support them and they brought a solid atmosphere to the Emirates yesterday when Tottenham visited.

The players responded well to it and scored three goals in a breathtaking first-half performance.

Spurs would eventually score a goal in the second half, but Arsenal had already done the damage and hung on to win the match 3-1.

Arteta has been under pressure for their poor start to the season and is delighted to still have the support of some fans.

He says they deserve the 3-1 win for still supporting them in a very tough time as this.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Arsenal boss said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘No this win is for them (fans), they’ve been incredible in tough moments when we needed their support, and it doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw today.

‘We started really strong, really convinced, determined. It’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen us play for that first half. In the second half we had to do what we had to do. So pleased to win the game.

‘I liked the determination, conviction, and the connection with our people on such a special day. This is all about football, the energy you feel when you are here and the crowd is with you.

‘Tough to leave some players out because they all deserve to be with us, but the ones that came in they were fantastic. We Just need to keep everybody alive, keep them fit because we’re going to need everybody.’

That win means Arsenal is now undefeated in their last four matches and they have won all, conceding just a single goal.