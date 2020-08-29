Arteta defends Arsenal sackings despite splashing the cash on new signings

Arsenal has recently sacked some of their non-playing staff. The club made 55 members of staff redundant and there are probably other casualties that haven’t specifically been named.
They claim that these sackings are in response to the financial impact of Covid19 on their finances.
They even asked their players to take cuts to their wages for the next year and most people thought that the money they recovered from that would be enough for them to keep their low-earning staff.
But the club has decided to restructure its whole operations and that has costs hundreds of jobs.
The Gunners have, however, remained active in the transfer market despite complaining of money problems.
They have signed free agent, Willian, on a mega salary and they will complete the transfer of Gabriel from Lille soon.
They have now been criticised for firing staff that earn very little when they have the money to sign players who earn a lot of money, but Arteta has defended their decision.
Arteta admitted via Sun Sports: “Obviously it’s been really sad and if you are looking only from the financial point of view you can get some contradictory messages.
“But what is very clear is that the club had a very thorough plan of how they needed to restructure in order to function better and be more stable for the future.”
This situation graphically shows the corrupt nature of any activity where star player s (or star level staff) are paid multi times what “ordinary” club staff are paid. Sickening acceptance by almost all of us of this deeply damaging to society greed and it makes us all hypocrites, if we pretend that we actually care about human poverty.
We don’t care enough to make a stand against it by refusing to support our club though! Do we! All top clubs practice this sickening greed and it is widely accepted by fans everywhere. Most don’t even have the intellect or character to recognise how very hypocritical that makes them. This last comment supposes that most humans think themselves as decent, caring people.
True care needs action ,NOT ONLY WORDS! Top level football is one of the more corrupt world businesses, financially speaking, despite many private good deeds done by fans and players. i freely admit I am a hypocrite too and have known that fact all my adult life. But I don’t like it!