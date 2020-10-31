Arteta defends himself over giving chances to Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he did his best to get Mesut Ozil back to form before he axed the former Real Madrid midfielder from his team.
Ozil has been frozen out of the current Arsenal team after he wasn’t named in the registered squads for the Premier League and Europa League.
The German had been a key member of the team in the early days of Arteta’s reign.
However, he failed to improve on how he was under Unai Emery, and his failure to adapt to the demands of Mikel Arteta forced the former midfielder to axe him from his team.
Arsenal has faced some backlash from a few fans for the decision not to name him in the squads this season.
Arteta has had to answer questions on that decision and he recently told Sky Sports that he tried his best to get Ozil up to speed.
Arteta said as quoted by Sun Sports: “What I can tell you that I tried my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as I could.
“And that from my own side, I’ve been patient, given him opportunities and been fair.
“He’s a player that belongs to a football club, he’s been a really important player in the last few seasons.
“I have to respect that, I’m here to make decisions, the best decisions for the team and for the club.
“This is what I try to do and then I have to explain them because people need the reasons and the right answers.
“I just give mine, whether they believe me or agree with me or not, there’s nothing I can do.
“But I have to put my decisions, with my heart and with my brain to make the right decisions that I believe are good.”
Well unless you think Arteta is a born liar! Thats the end of that then.
If MA thinks he helped Auba, Willian, Pepe, Laca and Ceballos then he is born clueless and Ozil is better off without his help.
I gotta give it to you, you aren’t easily defeated in an argument. You have just crushed Mikel interview with one sentence.
Certainly I am very curious to know if it was his decision or not. Hope it will come out one way or another. A man needs closure.
ABOUT AS “CLUELESS” AS YOU ARE ABOUT MA’s obvious quality as a manager. How you can be so disastrously wrong in your judgement only you will live to rue!
He can repeat it 10 times and even swear on the bible. It’s not going to change the conspiracy theorists
It’s the wrong answer. That is not the correct answer that the Ozil cheerleaders want to believe or accept. It goes against their conspiracy theory answers they want to believe. Lol
They want Arteta to tell them what they want to hear;
“I dropped ozil because of his Chinese Muslim stance.”
“I dropped Ozil because of Raul.”
“I dropped Ozil because Kroenke wants to save on his wages”.
“I dropped Ozil because I am jealous of his talent and achievements that I can only dream of”
I dropped Ozil because he refused to take a pay cut”
I dropped Ozil because I was scared he might play so well, prove me wrong and his HATERS wrong”
I dropped ozil because He offered to pay Gunnersaurus salary”
Etc..
They will not accept any answer that implies that ozil was dropped because he was not good enough. They can’t bring themselves to to accepting that Ozil has been poor and not good enough.
😊