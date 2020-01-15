Arteta definitely has Mesut Ozil on board with new philosophy

One of the big things that definined Unai Emery’s time as Arsenal coach was his never-ending conflict with our star midfielder Mesut Ozil, who was variously frozen out and benched by the Spaniard for not complying with his tactical plans.

But now Mikel Arteta is in charge it would seem that Ozil has put all the conflict behind him and is very happy to work under our new coach. The German told Arsenal.com: “He can show us everything he has learnt his long career so he knows exactly what we need to do, and so we know what we need to do as well,”

“He just pushes us far to get there so we can play successfully.

“He knows what to say to us, how to give us a positive attitude and how to make us be successful. I can see he is really hungry, but at the same time he is very down to earth and that is a very good characteristic to make us be a successful team.

“It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues. Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time. These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it – everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time at the moment and this has made us be successful now.

“I think he is the right man at this club.”

That statement alone is a massive boost to Arteta; to have the senior players on board in a time of change and damage limitation is a given if he is going to have any effect on changing our mentality and confidence in the road ahead.

Arteta has brough Ozil back into the fold, has persuaded Granit Xhaka he still has a future here, and now maybe he can get Mustafi playing like a World Cup Winner again and we will definitely be back in business!

Admin Pat