Arteta delighted as Gyokeres rediscovers scoring touch in Atletico rout

Viktor Gyokeres’ brace fired Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, a result that not only strengthened their Champions League title credentials but may also have ended the striker’s personal goal drought.

Gyokeres’ goals meant more than just another victory. They marked the end of a nine-game goalless run for club and country, one he badly needed to snap. Having looked like he had lost his scoring touch, many felt the Swede simply needed a spark to reignite his instinct. That spark may have come in the form of his double against Atletico.

Arteta thrilled for Gyokeres

Watching his summer signing back amongst the goals, Mikel Arteta could not hide his delight. Speaking after the match, as quoted by the Evening Standard, he said:

“He’s scored two very different ones today, and hopefully he starts to get some momentum and a good run of goals. I think he deserved it because everything we were seeing – what he was bringing to the team, how much he was helping in many areas apart from scoring – there was no debate about that.”

According to Football London, Gyokeres delivered his best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far:

“Lacked much in the way of threatening service in the first half. Nearly got on the end of Zubimendi’s beautiful flick through, but Oblak saved. Broke his goal drought with a couple of poachers’ finishes, which he will take with open arms, and his work rate throughout the game was excellent – his best performance so far.”

Gyokeres central to Arsenal’s title charge

To win the elusive Premier League title, a team needs a consistent goalscorer.

Erling Haaland’s goals have twice fired Manchester City to the league crown. Mohamed Salah’s scoring spree last season propelled Liverpool to their 20th title. And while City have yet to hit top gear this season, Haaland’s near-weekly goals continue to sustain their title hopes.

If Gyokeres can rediscover the ruthless form he showed at Sporting CP, where he scored 97 goals across two seasons, he could prove to be the difference-maker. Tight games such as the loss to Liverpool and the draw with City might soon start tipping Arsenal’s way.

Onwards to Palace on Sunday Goones.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…