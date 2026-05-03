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Arteta delighted with Arsenal’s performance after Atletico Madrid game

Arsenal secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Fulham yesterday, delivering an energetic and composed performance from the outset. The Gunners appeared refreshed despite a demanding schedule, scoring all three goals in the first half and effectively putting the match beyond doubt early on.

The result came just days after a challenging Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid, where Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw. The Spanish side proved difficult opponents, testing Arsenal both physically and mentally throughout the fixture in Madrid.

Response After European Test

Atletico Madrid are widely regarded as one of the most formidable teams in European competition, and their performance ensured Arsenal had to work hard for a positive result. The draw left the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg at the Emirates.

Despite the demands of that match, Arsenal quickly shifted focus back to domestic competition. Facing Fulham presented a potential challenge, particularly given the physical and mental toll of their midweek fixture.

However, the Gunners rose to the occasion, producing a dominant display that allowed them to move six points clear at the top of the league table. Their ability to maintain intensity and quality under pressure highlighted their credentials as title contenders.

Arteta Praises Performance

Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the team’s response, recognising both the collective effort and individual contributions that led to the victory.

As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “I’m really, really happy, I think it was a big performance, a very strong team performance, and a very impressive individual performance as well from the boys. We came back from Madrid on Thursday afternoon, also playing a game that took a lot from us, energy wise, mentally, but the team responded incredibly well.”

With momentum firmly on their side, Arsenal will look to carry this form into their upcoming matches as they continue their pursuit of both domestic and European success.

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