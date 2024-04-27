Arteta delivers an update on a potential Jurrien Timber return against Tottenham

Will Jurrien Timber be in the squad to face Tottenham this weekend? That is one of the questions on the minds of many Arsenal supporters.

The Dutchman is back in training after recovering from a long-term injury, and he scored a stunning goal for the Arsenal U21 team this week.

That strike could be a message to Mikel Arteta that he is ready to return and eager to play for the senior team again.

Arteta had hinted for weeks that Timber is close to a return, and one of the steps he has to take before getting game time with the senior team is playing in the U21 match.

However, is he ready to play in the North London Derby this weekend?

Arteta told Arsenal Media:

“We have to make that decision tomorrow after the training session.

“He’s very close, I don’t know if this is too early, but he’s very close now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber will return to action with our senior team at the right time, and there is no need to rush him back.

We have enough fit players to keep winning games, and we trust Arteta will reintroduce him at the right time.

If he is not ready until the end of this season, we will wait for him at the beginning of next term.

