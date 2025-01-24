Arteta delivers an update on the fitness of two key Arsenal players

Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update regarding Myles Lewis-Skelly and William Saliba, although it remains uncertain whether either player will feature in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves. Both players missed the Gunners’ previous match, with Saliba now having sat out two games in a row. However, Arteta has suggested that the French defender is not far from returning to action.

The same applies to Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has also been sidelined but is making good progress. Despite this, Arteta made it clear that Arsenal will not rush their key players back onto the pitch unless they are fully fit and ready to contribute.

With the team’s next challenge set to be against a resolute Wolves side, Arteta knows that underestimating them would be a mistake. Wolves have the potential to cause significant problems, and Arsenal will need to be at their best to avoid any surprises.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta gave a thorough update on both players’ recoveries. Regarding Lewis-Skelly, he said: “With Myles, there is nothing serious on the scan, so it’ll be a matter of having a meeting with the medical staff today. We have a training session, so we’ll see whether it’s too early or not.”

On Saliba’s situation, Arteta added: “With Wilo, it’s something similar as well. I think he’ll be in for next week, but this week, let’s see how it goes.”

Arteta would be delighted to have both players available for the Wolves match, as their presence would be a boost for the team. Nevertheless, the manager understands that the club must be cautious in handling their recoveries.

The upcoming match is crucial for Arsenal, as Arteta acknowledged that Wolves and every other team they face between now and the end of the season are clubs they simply cannot afford to lose to. While the Gunners are focused on their own form, Arteta is also aware of Liverpool’s resurgence. With the Reds in fantastic shape, Arsenal will need to maintain a strong winning run if they are to overtake them in the race for the top spot.

The coming weeks promise to be pivotal for Arsenal, and Arteta will hope that his key players, including Saliba and Lewis-Skelly, can return to full fitness soon to help maintain the team’s momentum.