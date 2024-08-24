Arteta delivers Arsenal’s verdict on signing a new striker

Arsenal continues to be linked with a move for a new striker, even though there are only a few days left before the transfer window closes.
The Gunners have been associated with players like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres, among other potential targets.
Mikel Arteta’s side is reportedly working hard to capitalise on any late opportunities in the final days of the window.
While most teams have wrapped up their business, Arsenal remains open to new additions. But does this mean a new striker is on the horizon?
Probably not. Arteta has expressed confidence in the current attacking options and hasn’t provided any assurances that a new striker will be signed before the window shuts.
The Gunners gaffer said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:
“New number 9? It’s not a question that we ask ourselves because we have some great strikers.
“We fully trust our players, we want to get better… but going to try with players that are already with us”.
Signing a new striker might not give us the boost some think it will because our squad already has some of the best attackers in England.
Let’s hope so, but with Jesus injured (again) now perhaps it would be prudent for a quick re-think?
With the Big German almost never out injury, only the spoon knows what stirring in the pot.
That’s true, but you never know.
Arsenal didn’t think Jesus would be quite so injury-prone (£45m is a lot to pay for someone who is), but he’s missed 33 games in two seasons with “knee injuries” alone, yet never had this injury at City apparently.
The one that supposed to be our first striker is now injured, and is injury prone. Arteta stop this stubbornness. Get one now before it’s too late.
Arteta please get a sporting cp striker for us know as Victor Gyokeres
We need a clinical finisher like him
With him I believe Arsenal will compete not only in Premier league but in champions league as well